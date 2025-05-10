Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Conflicting Minicamp Reports
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel arrived for his first showing as an NFL player on Thursday afternoon and then took the practice field as a professional for the first time on Friday afternoon. The third-round selection from the Oregon Ducks wasted no time sending a nod to the Cleveland community as he made his grand entrance to the Browns’ facility donning a Cleveland Guardians ball cap, representing to city’s Major League Baseball team.
Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders are competing with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. Conflicting reports from practice emerged on their performances.
"Yes, it’s just the first day of rookie minicamp — but Shedeur Sanders looked sharper than Dillon Gabriel. This is only the beginning. The competition is real, and it’s going to be one of the stories of the season," wrote ESPN Cleveland writer Brad Stainbrook.
Sanders' NFL practice debut received unprecedented media coverage, as the lead story on Sportscenter amid NBA and NHL playoffs. While Stainbook's evaluation gave the nod to Sanders over Gabriel, other reporters present made sure to highlight Gabriel's prowess.
Gabriel was filmed by the Browns crew arriving at the facilities, meeting coach Kevin Stefanski, and getting fitted for his helmet, pants, and cleats. Gabriel’s down-to-earth personality shone as he interacted with the equipment staff and camera crew he’ll be around for the next few years, at minimum. After getting settled, it was time to hit the practice field for Rookie minicamp and hit the ground running. Gabriel, who is now wearing number five, hit the field with his customary helmet and visor combo with all white Nike cleats.
As for on the field, Gabriel took the first team reps over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders and looked relatively sharp as he always does. Although the practice is just a situational deal in shorts, there’s still plenty you can do to establish good footing with coaches and teammates. By all accounts, Gabriel did just that by attacking the day as a professional and showcasing his signature timing and accuracy in 7-on-7 and team drills.
“I wouldn’t look into really anything,” Stefanski said of Gabriel taking first team reps. “I think you’ll see the whole weekend, going through the spring, we don’t pay too close attention to who’s in there first.”
MORE: New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux On Rocky Ground After Abdul Carter NFL Draft Pick
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Stuns At 2025 Met Gala In Manhattan
Sanders and Gabriel are both notable players due to their incredible collegiate careers, but Sanders’s level of celebrity and notoriety is a different level of any rookie quarterback seen in quite sometime, and falling to the fifth round only amplified that as some people rejoiced and some were outraged. Gabriel and Sanders both have to navigate the media and social storm that will follow them during this quarterback battle.
"There’s a lot of time between now and September, so we will have a plan," Stefanski said. "It’s an all-encompassing evaluation. It’s not something that it’s just based on the practice reps. There’s a lot that goes into it."
Gabriel is no stranger to competition as he’s played at three major universities at the FBS level. That experience will help guide him as the reps between him and Sanders are split up. Making the most of their limited opportunities will be paramount as the offseason continues. Coach Stefanski hasn’t explicitly said it, but the starting job appears to be wide open. In that case, Gabriel has a chance to solidify himself as a starter by proving it on the field.