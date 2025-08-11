Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski To Name Starting Quarterback Soon?
The Cleveland Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski continue to be faced with some tough decisions at the quarterback position headed into the regular season, especially after how rookie Shedeur Sanders played in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers.
However, it doesn't appear that the Browns are quite ready to make any final decisions on a starter just yet, though fans now have an idea of when to expect an announcement. This means that third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, who starred with the Oregon Ducks last season, could soon find out where he sits on the depth chart.
Stefanski met with the media Monday ahead of the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles and shared an interesting quarterback update while also revealing the latest on Gabriel's injury.
Browns Will Decide Timeline for QB Announcement After Eagles Game
Stefanski was asked if he will name a starting quarterback after this weekend's Eagles game. He said he's "not there yet" but admitted that the staff will decide on when to make an announcement once the week is up.
"I'm not there yet, but certainly these are all things I'm thinking about," Stefanski said. " ... I think you take everything into account, but we'll see how we get through this week and then make a decision on when to make a decision."
Joe Flacco is expected to be named the starter, but it's tough to rule out anything with still two preseason games to play.
What This Means for Dillon Gabriel
This is good news for Gabriel, who missed out on getting his first preseason chance in the win over Carolina as he deals with a hamstring injury. With the league going back to three preseason games in 2021 instead of the traditional four, players now have fewer opportunities to show what they can do once the lights come on.
Of course, the coaching staff has had plenty of time to get familiar with Gabriel during rookie minicamp and training camp, but nothing compares to a player showing what they can do under the bright lights that preseason can often present.
The Browns wouldn't have selected Gabriel in the third round if they didn't see long-term value in him. It's likely he could have played against the Panthers but Stefanski said that the coaching staff was being cautious with him.
Dillon Gabriel Update
Stefanski also provided an injury update Monday on both Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.
"Dillon can do some 11 on 11," Stefanski said. "Obviously, we're still mindful of his tightness in the hamstring. Kenny, not just yet for 11 on 11, but both guys progressing well."
Pickett was also sidelined against the Panthers and could be on the outside looking in when it comes to the starting job.
Shedeur Sanders Talks Cleveland Browns Depth Chart
Sanders said during an in-game interview against the Panthers that he's not concerned about how the depth chart will play out and is only worried about what he can control as the preseason process rolls on.
"I honestly don't know, and I don't really care," Sanders said. "Whenever it's my turn, and I just gotta take advantage. I feel like today I did some good, some bad, and I know moving forward, I won't make the same mistakes twice. So that's not in my control. Regardless of whatever the situation, it's not up to me. It is what it is."
The Browns will kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday from Lincoln Financial Field at 12 p.m. ET.