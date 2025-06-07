Josh Conerly Jr. Recruiting Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Immanuel Iheanacho
The Oregon Ducks are looking to turn things around with recruiting. One of the program’s top targets from the class of 2026 is five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, and he released his final four schools with Oregon making the cut.
Not only is Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the staff pushing hard for Iheanacho, but former Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is recruiting the offensive tackle as well. Conerly was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, and he posted on his Instagram story pushing for the five-star recruit to commit to his alma mater.
“Come home brudda,” Conerly wrote, tagging Iheanacho.
In addition to the Oregon Ducks, Iheanacho listed the Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn Tigers, and the LSU Tigers. He kicked off his official visits last weekend with the LSU Tigers and will finish with the Ducks on June 20.
Iheanacho is one of the top recruits available from the class of 2026 and would be a major pickup by Oregon. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Iheanacho is the No. 3 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 1 player from Maryland. He will announce his commitment on Aug. 5.
“Oregon is the top school, but these official visits will play a big part in my final decision,” Iheanacho told On3’s Chad Simmons. “My relationship with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top.”
“I like the staff a lot and we can talk about anything. My second visit there was great. I loved my first one too. My parents also love Oregon, so it helps to get their opinion. The connection with the coaching staff is really the biggest thing for me with Oregon.”
Iheanacho visited Oregon in April which was what helped push the program to the top of their list. Oregon’s offensive lines coach, A’lique Terry has been heavily recruiting Iheanacho, hoping the official visit will help the program receive the commitment from the five-star recruit. Ahead of Iheanacho’s visit in April, the recruit highlighted Terry, including how he coached Conerly.
“I know Coach Terry has products like Josh Conerly and those guys there. I almost kind of look at him as a role model. The way he carries himself I appreciate. He’s cool, he’s a younger coach. It’s like business at the end of the day, so I understand that aspect of it, but he doesn’t want to make it more than it is. I feel like he brings humility to it,” Iheanacho told On3.
Between missing out on big recruits, or players decommitting, Oregon is looking to turn its luck around. They have momentum with Iheanacho but the official visit will be crucial.
Oregon’s class of 2026 currently ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per On3. The team has received seven commits, including five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. Iheanacho could become the first offensive line recruit and help the Ducks soar in the recruiting rankings.