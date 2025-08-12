Updated Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Depth Chart: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Competing
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel has yet to make his NFL preseason debut because due of a hamstring issue that the former Oregon Ducks star suffered in practice. ???
Dillon Gabriel Stays At No. 3 On Browns Depth Chart
The Cleveland Browns have officially released their depth chart for week two of the 2025 NFL preseason.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that the Browns' quarterback depth chart is as follows:
- Joe Flacco
- Kenny Pickett
- Dillon Gabriel
- Shedeur Sanders
Flacco and Pickett will be rested for the Browns' next preseason game, which comes Saturday against Philadelphia. Sanders shone in the Browns' first preseason game. The rookie quarterback out of Colorado finished 14/23 through the air for 138 yards and tacked on two touchdown passes in the Browns' 30-10 win over the Panthers.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruit Takes Shot at USC Trojans
MORE: Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Breaks Record With Scoring Outburst
MORE: Elite 4-Star Recruit Planning Visit With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Change Receiver Depth Chart After Rookie Shines In Preseason Game
Gabriel has since returned to practice after his injury. The former Duck had one of his best practice days, completing seven of 10 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Flacco went seven of 11, Sanders went 10 of 14, and Pickett completed all five of his pass attempts with three touchdowns.
It’s interesting to note that Sanders has yet to see any first-team reps, which have mostly gone to Flacco, with Gabriel mixing in as well.
Browns vs. Eagles Preseason Preview
The difference in competition from the first preseason matchup for the Browns to their second preseason game against the Eagles couldn't be more different.
NFL teams often begin to get their starters involved in week two of the preseason, and the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Eagles won their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 34-27 win that saw the Philly defense record an interception, a sack, and force five punts.
Sanders being last on the depth chart could very well mean that’s where Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees feel that Sanders is at in his progression. It could also mean nothing at all, as some NFL coaches don't like to tip their hands as to who will be the starting quarterback.
Still, Stefanski revealed his plans to announce a starting quarterback, telling the media he will make that decision after the Philadelphia trip.
Sanders' position might not have changed on the team's depth chart, but his impressive performance against the Panthers certainly put some pressure on Gabriel. If the former Duck plays against Philadelphia, will he have to outperform Sanders in order to stay above him on the depth chart?
It is somewhat unlikely the Browns will start the regular season with four active quarterbacks, and while it’s not uncommon for a rookie to spend time on a team’s practice squad, it's most likely the Browns will try to trade either Pickett or Flacco.