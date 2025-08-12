Ducks Digest

Updated Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Depth Chart: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Competing

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel missed the first game of the Browns preseason with a hamstring injury. The former Oregon Ducks star remains ahead of fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Cleveland's latest depth chart.

Kyle Clements

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel has yet to make his NFL preseason debut because due of a hamstring issue that the former Oregon Ducks star suffered in practice. ???

Dillon Gabriel Stays At No. 3 On Browns Depth Chart

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel gets ready during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have officially released their depth chart for week two of the 2025 NFL preseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that the Browns' quarterback depth chart is as follows:

  1. Joe Flacco
  2. Kenny Pickett
  3. Dillon Gabriel
  4. Shedeur Sanders

Flacco and Pickett will be rested for the Browns' next preseason game, which comes Saturday against Philadelphia. Sanders shone in the Browns' first preseason game. The rookie quarterback out of Colorado finished 14/23 through the air for 138 yards and tacked on two touchdown passes in the Browns' 30-10 win over the Panthers. 

Gabriel has since returned to practice after his injury. The former Duck had one of his best practice days, completing seven of 10 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Flacco went seven of 11, Sanders went 10 of 14, and Pickett completed all five of his pass attempts with three touchdowns.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It’s interesting to note that Sanders has yet to see any first-team reps, which have mostly gone to Flacco, with Gabriel mixing in as well.

Browns vs. Eagles Preseason Preview

The difference in competition from the first preseason matchup for the Browns to their second preseason game against the Eagles couldn't be more different.

 NFL teams often begin to get their starters involved in week two of the preseason, and the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions. The Eagles won their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 34-27 win that saw the Philly defense record an interception, a sack, and force five punts.

Sanders being last on the depth chart could very well mean that’s where Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees feel that Sanders is at in his progression. It could also mean nothing at all, as some NFL coaches don't like to tip their hands as to who will be the starting quarterback.

Still, Stefanski revealed his plans to announce a starting quarterback, telling the media he will make that decision after the Philadelphia trip.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks at the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Sanders' position might not have changed on the team's depth chart, but his impressive performance against the Panthers certainly put some pressure on Gabriel. If the former Duck plays against Philadelphia, will he have to outperform Sanders in order to stay above him on the depth chart?

It is somewhat unlikely the Browns will start the regular season with four active quarterbacks, and while it’s not uncommon for a rookie to spend time on a team’s practice squad, it's most likely the Browns will try to trade either Pickett or Flacco.

Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

