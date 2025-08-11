Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats Day 12
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was back in action for Day 12 of Browns training camp. The former Oregon Ducks star has been battling a hamstring injury and missed the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.
How did Gabriel and the rest of the quarterback room do in Day 12’s team drills?
Dillon Gabriel Performs Well in Day 12 of Browns Training Camp
Dillon Gabriel had one of his better performances in Browns team drills. He went 7/10 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Here’s the stats for all four of the Browns quarterbacks that participated.
Joe Flacco: 7/11, one touchdown, zero interceptions
Shedeur Sanders: 10/14, two touchdowns, zero interceptions
Kenny Pickett: 5/5, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
Dillon Gabriel: 7/10, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Back From Injury
Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett each missed the Browns first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Both had hamstring injuries. Against the Panthers, the Browns only played two quarterbacks; Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley.
Shedeur Sanders played very well in his two-plus quarters of action. Sanders went 14/23 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Browns 30-10 win. Huntley saw limited time and went 6/8 for 51 yards and a touchdown.
It was disappointing for Gabriel that he was unable to suit up. It would have been his NFL debut, but he will have to wait the Browns next preseason matchup to take the field. The Browns play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 16. Will Gabriel be ready to go by then?
More Pressure on Dillon Gabriel?
There is more pressure on Dillon Gabriel following the Browns preseason game. Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders was impressive in his performance and it was on national television for fans all over to see.
Shedeur Sanders was the most talked about quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Most viewed him as a first or second round pick. He ended up falling all of the way to the fifth round, where he was then selected by the Cleveland Browns. This was two rounds after the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel, when they shockingly took him in the third round.
Fair or not, these two rookies will be compared against each other at every stop. It makes for an entertaining quarterback battle, even though it appears that the Browns will roll with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco when the regular season kicks off on Sunday, Sep. 7 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The battle as of now is to make the 53-man roster. That won't be an easy thing to do with the Browns having so many quarterbacks. From there, it will be battle to see who can get higher on that depth chart, and maybe even eventually get the starting nod.