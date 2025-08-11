Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats Day 12

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was in action for Day 12 of Browns training camp. Gabriel missed the Browns preseason opener, but returned to team drills. How did the former Oregon Ducks star do along with the rest of the quarterback room?

Cory Pappas

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was back in action for Day 12 of Browns training camp. The former Oregon Ducks star has been battling a hamstring injury and missed the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. 

How did Gabriel and the rest of the quarterback room do in Day 12’s team drills?

Dillon Gabriel Performs Well in Day 12 of Browns Training Camp

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) runs for yards during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel had one of his better performances in Browns team drills. He went 7/10 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Here’s the stats for all four of the Browns quarterbacks that participated.

Joe Flacco: 7/11, one touchdown, zero interceptions

Shedeur Sanders: 10/14, two touchdowns, zero interceptions 

Kenny Pickett: 5/5, three touchdowns, zero interceptions 

Dillon Gabriel: 7/10, three touchdowns, zero interceptions

Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Back From Injury

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws as QBs Dillon Gabriel (5) and Kenny Pickett look on during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett each missed the Browns first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Both had hamstring injuries. Against the Panthers, the Browns only played two quarterbacks; Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley. 

Shedeur Sanders played very well in his two-plus quarters of action. Sanders went 14/23 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Browns 30-10 win. Huntley saw limited time and went 6/8 for 51 yards and a touchdown. 

It was disappointing for Gabriel that he was unable to suit up. It would have been his NFL debut, but he will have to wait the Browns next preseason matchup to take the field. The Browns play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 16. Will Gabriel be ready to go by then?

More Pressure on Dillon Gabriel?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of rookie minicamp May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is more pressure on Dillon Gabriel following the Browns preseason game. Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders was impressive in his performance and it was on national television for fans all over to see. 

Shedeur Sanders was the most talked about quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Most viewed him as a first or second round pick. He ended up falling all of the way to the fifth round, where he was then selected by the Cleveland Browns. This was two rounds after the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel, when they shockingly took him in the third round. 

Fair or not, these two rookies will be compared against each other at every stop. It makes for an entertaining quarterback battle, even though it appears that the Browns will roll with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco when the regular season kicks off on Sunday, Sep. 7 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The battle as of now is to make the 53-man roster. That won't be an easy thing to do with the Browns having so many quarterbacks. From there, it will be battle to see who can get higher on that depth chart, and maybe even eventually get the starting nod.

