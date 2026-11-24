The College Football Playoff field is nearly finalized, but one week of the regular season and a weekend of conference championships remain until all 12 bids will be handed out.

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are surging as a potential at-large team with three losses, but Oregon now has a path via the Big Ten Conference Championship Game thanks to a loss from No. 8 Indiana. The clinching scenarios include six teams that are still alive: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa, USC, and Ohio State. The easiest way in for the Ducks involves beating Washington, although some paths do exist with a loss to the Huskies.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches over warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it may not be "win and in" for Oregon and the Big Ten title game, the newest CFP Selection Committee rankings will be worth monitoring. After No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana lost, will the Ducks move up at all? Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were already the highest-ranked three loss team in the CFP's rankings, giving them an inside track to the 12-team field if any bubble teams suffered upsets.

No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Wake Forest, and No. 12 Texas Tech all won, making an at-large bid a little more difficult for Oregon. However, the door is wide open to the Big Ten Championship, and a few more upsets could help the Ducks make the field regardless if they finish with three losses.

UCLA has uncertainty at quarterback after Ty Dieffenbach's injury, but will the Bruins be punished for that yet? UCLA coach Bob Chesney and his team will have an opportunity to prove themselves against No. 18 USC, and the Bruins can clinch a spot in the conference title game with a win over the Trojans during rivalry weeknd.

Does Indiana fall below Oregon? It could happen, but the Hoosiers may stay ahead of the Ducks yet one of the first teams out of the CFP field.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti leads his team out of the locker room before a game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee, BYU, Wake Forest, and Texas Tech will all likely take big steps forward. Still, how the CFP Selection Committee handles the Big 12 and ACC title games remains to be seen. Tuesday's rankings release will reveal how the CFP views both the Big 12 and the ACC compared to the Big Ten, whose top two teams suffered losses on Saturday.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. Texas

5. Notre Dame

6. Miami

7. Tennessee

8. BYU

9. UCLA

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas Tech

12. Indiana

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Oklahoma

19. Louisville

20. Kentucky

21. Florida

22. Ohio State

23. Ole Miss

24. Boise State

25. Oklahoma State

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs safety Khalil Barnes (7) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest CFP Questions

Will the Big Ten only get one team in? From the SEC, No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 Texas, and No. 9 Tennessee all seem secure. Adding in No. 6 Notre Dame and the Group of Six representative, that leaves six spots for the ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten.

The ACC Championship game is set between No. 7 Miami and No. 11 Wake Forest. Are both teams secured in the CFP? While a blowout in either direction could give the CFP Selection Committee something to think about, will either team be punished for playing an extra weekend while some Big Ten and Big 12 teams had no game at all?

Similarly in the Big 12, can the conference get its three top teams in? Utah has clinched its spot in the Big 12 title game, and No. 12 Texas Tech can secure the second spot in that game with a win over TCU. If the Red Raiders make it to conference championship weekend, are they safe no matter what happens agains the Utes? Would No. 10 BYU get punished at all for missing that game?

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Texas

6. Notre Dame

7. Miami

8. Indiana

9. Tennessee

10. BYU

11. Wake Forest

12. Texas Tech

13. Oregon

14. Ohio State

15. Iowa

16. Kentucky

17. Boise State

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. South Carolina

22. Oklahoma

23. Louisville

24. Florida

25. Ole Miss

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