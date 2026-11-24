College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction After UCLA, Indiana Upsets
The College Football Playoff field is nearly finalized, but one week of the regular season and a weekend of conference championships remain until all 12 bids will be handed out.
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are surging as a potential at-large team with three losses, but Oregon now has a path via the Big Ten Conference Championship Game thanks to a loss from No. 8 Indiana. The clinching scenarios include six teams that are still alive: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa, USC, and Ohio State. The easiest way in for the Ducks involves beating Washington, although some paths do exist with a loss to the Huskies.
While it may not be "win and in" for Oregon and the Big Ten title game, the newest CFP Selection Committee rankings will be worth monitoring. After No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana lost, will the Ducks move up at all? Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were already the highest-ranked three loss team in the CFP's rankings, giving them an inside track to the 12-team field if any bubble teams suffered upsets.
No. 9 Tennessee, No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Wake Forest, and No. 12 Texas Tech all won, making an at-large bid a little more difficult for Oregon. However, the door is wide open to the Big Ten Championship, and a few more upsets could help the Ducks make the field regardless if they finish with three losses.
UCLA has uncertainty at quarterback after Ty Dieffenbach's injury, but will the Bruins be punished for that yet? UCLA coach Bob Chesney and his team will have an opportunity to prove themselves against No. 18 USC, and the Bruins can clinch a spot in the conference title game with a win over the Trojans during rivalry weeknd.
Does Indiana fall below Oregon? It could happen, but the Hoosiers may stay ahead of the Ducks yet one of the first teams out of the CFP field.
Tennessee, BYU, Wake Forest, and Texas Tech will all likely take big steps forward. Still, how the CFP Selection Committee handles the Big 12 and ACC title games remains to be seen. Tuesday's rankings release will reveal how the CFP views both the Big 12 and the ACC compared to the Big Ten, whose top two teams suffered losses on Saturday.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Alabama
4. Texas
5. Notre Dame
6. Miami
7. Tennessee
8. BYU
9. UCLA
10. Wake Forest
11. Texas Tech
12. Indiana
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. USC
16. Arizona
17. Houston
18. Oklahoma
19. Louisville
20. Kentucky
21. Florida
22. Ohio State
23. Ole Miss
24. Boise State
25. Oklahoma State
Biggest CFP Questions
Will the Big Ten only get one team in? From the SEC, No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 Texas, and No. 9 Tennessee all seem secure. Adding in No. 6 Notre Dame and the Group of Six representative, that leaves six spots for the ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten.
The ACC Championship game is set between No. 7 Miami and No. 11 Wake Forest. Are both teams secured in the CFP? While a blowout in either direction could give the CFP Selection Committee something to think about, will either team be punished for playing an extra weekend while some Big Ten and Big 12 teams had no game at all?
Similarly in the Big 12, can the conference get its three top teams in? Utah has clinched its spot in the Big 12 title game, and No. 12 Texas Tech can secure the second spot in that game with a win over TCU. If the Red Raiders make it to conference championship weekend, are they safe no matter what happens agains the Utes? Would No. 10 BYU get punished at all for missing that game?
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Alabama
4. UCLA
5. Texas
6. Notre Dame
7. Miami
8. Indiana
9. Tennessee
10. BYU
11. Wake Forest
12. Texas Tech
13. Oregon
14. Ohio State
15. Iowa
16. Kentucky
17. Boise State
18. USC
19. Arizona
20. Houston
21. South Carolina
22. Oklahoma
23. Louisville
24. Florida
25. Ole Miss
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.