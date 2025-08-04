Ducks Digest

College Football Preseason Poll Prediction: Penn State Over Ohio State?

Prediction for the top-10 of college football preseason rankings. Will the Texas Longhorns be ranked above the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes? Where will the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning be ranked?

Kyle Clements

Penn State head football coach James Franklin reacts to something on the sideline during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8.
Penn State head football coach James Franklin reacts to something on the sideline during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Preseason polls are set to be released in the coming weeks, and the Oregon Ducks are expected to crack the top 10. The most likely outcome for most top-25 polls is a mix of Big Ten and SEC teams at the top, with Notre Dame sprinkled in as an independent. As for the ACC, Miami and Clemson are expected to represent the conference.

Here's a preseason prediction of the top-10 teams for the upcoming college football season:

No. 10: South Carolina

Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is coming off a freshman season that saw him win SEC freshman of the year. The Gamecocks will go as far as their dual-threat sophomore quarterback can take them. Sellers is tabbed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

No. 9: Miami

The Canes and coach Mario Cristobal will be expected to improve on a 10-3 record. Transfer quarterback Carson Beck will be playing in what will be his sixth season in college football. The Canes will be returning four of their five starting offensive linemen from last season.

Mario Cristobal Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Oregon Miami Canes Carson Beck Penn State Drew Allar Big Ten
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

No. 8: Clemson

Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik enters the 2025 college football season with high expectations. Klubnik tossed 43 touchdowns last year, and the Tigers are returning receivers Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr.

No. 7: Notre Dame

Notre Dame will go into the 2025 season with a brand new quarterback at the helm. Irish coach Marcus Freeman will return one of the top running backs in the nation, Jeremiyah Love. The Irish are expected to take a step backward from last season’s national championship game appearance.

No. 6: Oregon

The Ducks lost a ton of talent on both sides of the ball after the 2024 season, but there is good reason to be optimistic. Oregon will debut freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore in the upcoming season, and Dante Moore is expected to start at quarterback after sitting behind Browns rookie and former Duck Dillon Gabriel.

Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dillon Gabriel Big Ten Coaches' Poll Drew Allar Penn State
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

No. 5: Georgia

The Bulldogs, like the Ducks, will have a new quarterback at the helm of the offense in the 2025 season, with quarterback Gunner Stockton most likely getting the nod. The Georgia secondary will be especially dangerous as the Bulldogs will return starters Daylen Everette and KJ Bolden.

No. 4: Alabama

The Crimson Tide underperformed in Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season at the helm. The 2024 team lost in their bowl game against Michigan to end the season. Alabama will be expected to do much better in 2025, with making the College Football Playoff as the bare minimum.

No. 3: Ohio State

The reigning national champions lost a lot of firepower on both sides of the ball after the 2024 season. To only name a few, former Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard and receiver Emeka Egbuka are gone from the offensive side of the ball, with team captain Jack Sawyer gone to the NFL from the defensive side.

Jeremiah Smith Ohio State Ryan Day Big Ten Coaches' Poll Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

No. 2: Penn State

The Nittany Lions have the most returning firepower of maybe any team in the country. Quarterback Drew Allar is set to start once more, and the Nittany Lions are returning both running backs in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Both running backs surpassed 1,000 yards last season. Penn State will also hand the defense off to defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator.

No. 1: Texas

The Longhorns will most likely be No. 1 in most polls when they are released. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is already in Heisman Trophy conversations. Texas’ biggest challenge this upcoming season will be the offensive line as the Longhorns are only returning one starter from last year's team.

Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

