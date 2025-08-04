College Football Preseason Poll Prediction: Penn State Over Ohio State?
Preseason polls are set to be released in the coming weeks, and the Oregon Ducks are expected to crack the top 10. The most likely outcome for most top-25 polls is a mix of Big Ten and SEC teams at the top, with Notre Dame sprinkled in as an independent. As for the ACC, Miami and Clemson are expected to represent the conference.
Here's a preseason prediction of the top-10 teams for the upcoming college football season:
No. 10: South Carolina
Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is coming off a freshman season that saw him win SEC freshman of the year. The Gamecocks will go as far as their dual-threat sophomore quarterback can take them. Sellers is tabbed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.
No. 9: Miami
The Canes and coach Mario Cristobal will be expected to improve on a 10-3 record. Transfer quarterback Carson Beck will be playing in what will be his sixth season in college football. The Canes will be returning four of their five starting offensive linemen from last season.
No. 8: Clemson
Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik enters the 2025 college football season with high expectations. Klubnik tossed 43 touchdowns last year, and the Tigers are returning receivers Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr.
No. 7: Notre Dame
Notre Dame will go into the 2025 season with a brand new quarterback at the helm. Irish coach Marcus Freeman will return one of the top running backs in the nation, Jeremiyah Love. The Irish are expected to take a step backward from last season’s national championship game appearance.
No. 6: Oregon
The Ducks lost a ton of talent on both sides of the ball after the 2024 season, but there is good reason to be optimistic. Oregon will debut freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore in the upcoming season, and Dante Moore is expected to start at quarterback after sitting behind Browns rookie and former Duck Dillon Gabriel.
No. 5: Georgia
The Bulldogs, like the Ducks, will have a new quarterback at the helm of the offense in the 2025 season, with quarterback Gunner Stockton most likely getting the nod. The Georgia secondary will be especially dangerous as the Bulldogs will return starters Daylen Everette and KJ Bolden.
No. 4: Alabama
The Crimson Tide underperformed in Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season at the helm. The 2024 team lost in their bowl game against Michigan to end the season. Alabama will be expected to do much better in 2025, with making the College Football Playoff as the bare minimum.
No. 3: Ohio State
The reigning national champions lost a lot of firepower on both sides of the ball after the 2024 season. To only name a few, former Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard and receiver Emeka Egbuka are gone from the offensive side of the ball, with team captain Jack Sawyer gone to the NFL from the defensive side.
No. 2: Penn State
The Nittany Lions have the most returning firepower of maybe any team in the country. Quarterback Drew Allar is set to start once more, and the Nittany Lions are returning both running backs in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Both running backs surpassed 1,000 yards last season. Penn State will also hand the defense off to defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator.
No. 1: Texas
The Longhorns will most likely be No. 1 in most polls when they are released. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is already in Heisman Trophy conversations. Texas’ biggest challenge this upcoming season will be the offensive line as the Longhorns are only returning one starter from last year's team.