New Kings of Offense? College Football Rankings Take Surprising Turn
The Oregon Ducks will have a lot to live up to this upcoming season after finishing with a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance last season.
Oregon's offense in particular will be a unit to watch after seeing their leading passer, rusher and receiver depart the program over the offseason, but after picking up a few key pieces through the transfer portal and high school ranks, the Ducks' offense is ready and re-armed for another productive season.
Max Chadwick of PFF ranked the Ducks as the No. 10 offense in the country heading into the 2025 season. The Ducks are the third Big Ten team listed with Penn State slotted at No. 2 and Ohio State sitting one spot ahead of Oregon at No. 9.
Top-10 best offenses in college football
1. Clemson
2. Penn State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. Texas A&M
9. Ohio State
10. Oregon
This is a big change from the 2024 football season.
Total team offense leaders in 2024-25
1. Miami
2. Indiana
3. Ole Miss
4. Texas Tech
5. Boise State
6. Washington State
7. Louisville
8. SMU
9. Texas State
10. Notre Dame
"Oregon’s passing attack has questions to answer, but the Ducks should be able to run the football very well. They will field PFF’s sixth-ranked running back unit and fifth-ranked running back in Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes. The offensive line remains a top-five unit, thanks to a few high-level transfers joining the program," Chadwick said.
It's going to be hard for the Ducks to replace quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a vital part of their offense a season ago and his absence leaves the biggest question mark on the offensive side of the ball for Oregon.
"Dante Moore takes over at quarterback after serving as Dillon Gabriel’s backup. The biggest area of concern is at wide receiver after projected No. 1 option Evan Stewart suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in June. Dakorien Moore will need to be an instant star as a true freshman, and he has plenty of potential as the No. 1 wide receiver and a top-five overall player in the 2025 cycle," Chadwick said.
Although a starter has yet to be officially named, all signs are pointing to Dante Moore to become the next quarterback for the Ducks. In limited action, Moore completed 7 of 8 passes for 49 yards as the backup to Gabriel in 2024.
The Ducks will have to heavily rely on true freshman Dakorien Moore to provide a spark to the wide receiving corps following Evan Stewart's season-ending injury. Moore was ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The hope is that he brings a similar boost like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams did as true freshman in 2024.
Oregon's leading rusher from a season ago also heard his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jordan James was selected in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers and the Ducks replaced him with Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes. One of the top running backs in the transfer portal, Hughes is expected to be the lead back with Noah Whittington providing relief as a change-of-pace back.