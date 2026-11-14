10 Things Oregon Football Fans Might Be Overlooking Before Michigan

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks have only two home games left this season, and their College Football Playoff hopes are still alive. Back-to-back wins over Northwestern and Ohio State moved the Ducks up to No. 16 in the playoff rankings. Now comes Michigan, which hasn’t played at Autzen Stadium since 2003.

The Wolverines need one more win to become bowl eligible, and Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham has already given the Ducks some bulletin board material with his comments about Oregon’s recruiting budget. But the biggest question for Michigan on Saturday is what its offense will look like with a new play caller and two quarterbacks expected to see playing time.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks' loss as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A win would give Dan Lanning’s Ducks three straight victories and keep their hopes alive for both an at-large College Football Playoff bid and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Here are 10 things to know ahead of Saturday's game.

1. Oregon Could See Both Michigan Quarterbacks

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr is the reported starter, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel expects sophomore Bryce Underwood to get snaps, too. The younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, Tommy Carr threw for 266 yards and ran for 54 at Rutgers, then threw two interceptions against Michigan State.

It will be worth watching when Underwood enters. The former five-star quarterback out of Belleville, Michigan, was originally committed to the LSU Tigers before the Wolverines flipped him in November of 2024.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) is being interviewed after 21-18 win over Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Michigan’s New Play Caller Makes His Debut at Autzen

Michigan fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck after the 15-6 loss to Michigan State and promoted offensive line coach Jim Harding to interim coordinator. Oregon just went through its own play-calling change, with analyst Jay Johnson taking over after the Ducks parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer seven games into the season.

3. Oregon Has Gone Two Straight Games Without Allowing a Sack

The Ducks did not allowed a sack on quarterback Dylan Raiola against Northwestern and Ohio State, their first back-to-back games doing so this season. Raiola threw for 593 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in that stretch.

Raiola also mentioned how he and his girlfriend bake cookies every week for the offensive line.

How can you not like Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola?



He and his girlfriend bake cookies for his offensive line every week. 🍪https://t.co/9GGSzcsGBC pic.twitter.com/7GNPOWlIDc — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 12, 2026

Oregon's offense is finding its momentum. They’ve also won consecutive games after trailing by at least 14 points for the first time in program history. It’s the first time since 1971 that Oregon has pulled off two such comebacks in the same season.

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5. Oregon Outside Linebacker Teitum Tuioti’s Injury

Tuioti had 5.5 of Oregon’s 21 sacks before his season-ending injury. His leadership and productivity will be a challenge for Oregon to replace on Saturday vs. Michigan.

6. Oregon running back Jordon Davison’s Injury

Davison was ruled out on Thursday's availability report and the Ducks will again look to sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. and freshman Brandon Smith. Hill ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns at Ohio State, and Smith caught a touchdown in the comeback victory. Michigan has allowed only 18 runs of 10-plus yards all season, so their receiving role is worth watching if the Wolverines make explosive runs hard to come by.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the sidelines with crutches as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davison suffered a lower-body injury against Northwestern on Oct. 31 and returned to the sideline on crutches.

7. Kyle Whittingham's $50 million comments

Whittingham joined the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show and provided his unfiltered thoughts on the Ducks’ Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and recruiting.

“(Coach Dan Lanning) really does a great job recruiting. It doesn't hurt that you have $50-plus million dollars at your disposal to, in essence outbid everybody,” Whittingham said. “Not everybody, but a lot of people. But that's not his fault. That's a credit. I mean, that's a credit to their program and their dedication and desire to win and the support they have.”

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said Oregon can “outbid everybody.”



Dan Lanning was asked about his comments. Worth 23 seconds of your time. https://t.co/1EqesJbgUp pic.twitter.com/rbux07I7uh — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 11, 2026

8. Oregon's Godzilla Uniforms

The Ducks are stealing the show with a new matte black helmet with a black shiny "O" on the sides of the design, with "Godzilla" on the bottom of the helmet in the back near the neck and "Go Ducks" written in Japanese right about the face guard, which is a silver metallic color.

9. Turnovers

The Ducks need to win the turnover battle vs. the Wolverines, who rank dead last in the Big Ten, -8 on the season. Michigan has lost the ball 17 times, and Oregon has turned the ball over 13 times this season.

10. Dakorien Moore on fire

Oregon sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore has a whopping 30 catches in Oregon’s last four games. That’s the most in the Big Ten and tied for sixth nationally over that span. He leads Oregon with 48 catches, 601 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Kickoff for Oregon vs. Michigan is at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 14 and will be broadcast on FS1. Ducks fans going to the game in Autzen are encouraged to wear green.

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