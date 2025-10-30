Ducks Digest

Controversial Call in Oregon's win Over Penn State Continues to Spark Debate

The Oregon Ducks walked out of Happy Valley with a thrilling overtime win against the Penn State Nittany Lions earlier this season, but the victory wasn't without some slight controversy. How pivotal was the overturned fumble by Ducks running back Noah Whittington?

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington carries the ball before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington carries the ball before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have had their fair share of blowout wins this season but haven't gotten to 7-1 without some close calls as well.

Certainly the most notable among these close calls so far this season came in the 30-24 double-overtime win over Penn State on Sept. 27, a game that arguably sent the Nittany Lions into a downward spiral before firing head coach James Franklin a few weeks later. Penn State had a chance to stop Oregon on fourth down in overtime and secure the win but the Ducks survived and eventually won a classic.

There's no question that the Ducks prevailed by the skin of their teeth, but one play stands out as being a major turning point in the game -- and both team's respective seasons.

Noah Whittington's Overturned Fumble Still Causing a Stir

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin following a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. / James Lang-Imagn Images

On3's Pete Nakos recently released his rankings for the 10 worst officiated calls so far in the 2025 season, and Oregon running back Noah Whittington's controversial overturned fumble against Penn State slotted in at No. 7 on the list.

With less than four minutes left in the third quarter and the game tied at 3-3, Whittington had the ball punched out at the Penn State nine-yard line by edge rusher Chaz Coleman, which allowed safety Zakee Wehatley to recover it and run upfield before being tackled.

It appeared that the Nittany Lions had gotten a massive takeaway, but the officials overturned the call upon review.

A Closer Look at The Play

Whittington's knee appears to barely touch the blades of grass on the field, but it's impossible to tell if he knee makes complete contact with the ground.

The original call on the field was a fumble, and this camera angle certainly presents the argument that the evidence was inconclusive to overturn the call. In that case, the call would have been upheld.

But the end of the day, no one knows the truth except for Whittington.

James Franklin Reacted to Near-Fumble

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin answers questions from the media following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Franklin is now long gone from Penn State, but his comments about the controversial play certainly turned some heads following the loss.

“We had a turnover late in the game that got overturned. You know, to me, from what I saw, cause I got this question afterwards, I didn’t see enough to overturn the call on the field,” Franklin said.

Regardless of if the fumble stood or not, it's anyone's guess if Penn State would have been able to capiltizle on the takeaway. The Nittany Lions could have very well punted and gave the ball right back to the Ducks.

But on the other side of that coin, Penn State could have used the momentum to take the lead instead of having to piece together a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime.

Whittington finished the game with seven carries for 25 yards.

