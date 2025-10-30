Potential Return of Safety Trey McNutt's Impact on Oregon's Depth Chart
In Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's recent media availability during their bye week, he stated that there is "certainly a possibility" that true freshman safety Trey McNutt returns this season after he broke his leg during fall camp.
How would the comeback of the No. 2-ranked safety from the 2025 recruiting class affect the depth chart in Eugene?
How McNutt's Return Could Impact Oregon's Secondary
With star junior Dillion Thieneman solidifying the majority of the snaps at the free safety position, he would be unaffected by McNutt becoming active. Through eight games, Thieneman's season totals in his first season with Oregon are 37 total tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception. He's been one of the top defenders in the Big Ten Conference for the past three years.
Sophomore Peyton Woodyard's time as the backup to Thieneman could be in jeopardy. Woodyard has backed up his play with McNutt out, collecting 18 tackles (eight solo, 10 assisted) and scoring a 30-yard touchdown on an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Redshirt sophomore Davis Solomon would remain last on the depth chart for the free safety slot.
Or would McNutt play mostly strong safety, a position that he could fight for the No. 2 opening as well? Redshirt freshman Aaron Flowers (38 total tackles, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one interception) would be safe at the No. 1 slot given his success this season. Redshirt freshman Kingston Lopa's time on the field as Flowers' backup could take a dip once McNutt is 100 percent healthy, depending on whether that happens in the regular season or postseason.
Oregon in contact with LSU Tigers commit Havon Finney Jr.
With coach Brian Kelly recently being fired by the LSU Tigers, the Ducks will look to flip four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. out of powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Before committing to the Tigers, he was also considering the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.
Finney Jr. has started every game since his freshman high school season and reclassified into the 2026 recruiting class. In his sophomore season in 2024, he finished with 37 total tackles, four interceptions, and one forced fumble in the always competitive Mission League of the CIF Southern Section.
Sticking with LSU, the departure of Kelly also opens up the possibility for current true freshman cornerback DJ Pickett to make the move to Oregon in the offseason. The No. 1-ranked cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class chose the Tigers over the Ducks in the summer of 2024.
The 6-5 ballhawk has allowed just a 39.1 passer rating this season. Pickett has put together 17 total tackles (15 solo, two assisted) to go along with one pass deflection, one sack, and one interception so far with LSU.
Lanning should make Pickett a priority if he were to enter the transfer portal. A duo of Pickett and true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. in Oregon's secondary could be one of the most elite units in the country.