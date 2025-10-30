Dan Lanning Addresses Coaching Rumors Amid Changing College Football Landscape
With several coaching vacancies across college football, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been a name brought up in many searches. Despite the conversation surrounding Lanning potentially coaching elsewhere, the Ducks’ coach has remained adamant that he is sticking with Oregon.
Lanning appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Thursday, addressing his stance with the Oregon Ducks moving forward.
"I'm not leaving Oregon. Yeah, as long as I win," Lanning said. "That's what I always tell my kids. If your dad wins, we'll be at Oregon. So I gotta win."
Lanning went on to react to the coaching vacancies, reiterating his intention to stay with Oregon and keep building a talented team.
"It makes me grateful for where I'm at and recognizing how fragile and special it is. It motivates you to keep working hard because it makes you realize how temporary things can be if you're not moving in the right direction," Lanning said.
Bringing In Needed Pieces
Losing players is part of the game, whether it is through the Transfer Portal or the NFL Draft. Lanning went on to address how he and Oregon have done well rebuilding a team each season.
"I said early on, and I think it's more true now than ever, that being able to adapt is the most important trait of any coach. And then having some emotional intelligence and awareness of the people around you and what direction you want to move, but it's changed a lot, and it will continue to change, and you have to be nimble and be able to adjust," Lanning said about the landscape of college football. "And then you got to recognize when you've got something really special."
Oregon will have to bring in some talent, likely across the offensive line, with many seniors playing the position. This is something the Ducks can address through the transfer portal, and there are also talented recruits through the class of 2026 coming in.
Oregon’s recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per On3. The class features 18 commits, four five-star and 12 four-star recruits. Not only is Lanning bringing in talented players, but they span across several positions.
Lanning's Adjustments Paying Off
With Lanning returning to the team in 2026, he can take advantage of the elite roster he has been building. While Oregon already has one of the top rosters in college football, and they are the No. 6 team heading into week 10, former Duck Geoff Schwartz believes Lanning has been building a team for 2026.
Several players will likely leave for the 2026 NFL Draft, but the roster next year has a chance to be one of the best in recent years. Between the talented underclassmen, the incoming recruits, and potential NCAA Transfer Portal additions, the Ducks will not only be College Football Playoff contenders in 2026 but have a strong chance to compete for a national championship.
Chance To Retain Elite Talent
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, but there is just as much of a possibility that he returns to the Ducks next season. If Moore were to return for another season, he would play a vital role in Oregon’s success.
This is Moore’s first season as the Ducks' starter, and he could follow in the same steps as former Oregon first-round quarterback draft picks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix. Both played multiple seasons in Oregon, not only to develop for another year, but to help the Ducks compete. Moore returning for another year would set Lanning and the Ducks up for much success.
Oregon has been running the ball at a high level with immense depth at the running back position. Two running backs who have been playmakers for the team are Dierre Hill Jr. andJordon Davison, who are both true freshmen. With the likelihood of both returning to Oregon in 2026, the run game will continue to be a strong aspect of Oregon’s offense.
If Moore does return for the 2026 season, he would have similar targets to throw to. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore is a true freshman and leads the team with 443 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions. Moore has stepped up, and as a true freshman, can come back next season, taking an even bigger step forward as a player.
Wide receiver Evan Stewart was set up to have a big season for the Ducks before suffering an injury in the offseason. Stewart is healing ahead of schedule and can potentially make his 2025 debut in November. If it goes according to plan and Stewart does return, he could be able to play and even keep his redshirt should a return on 2026 be on the table.
Defensively, while Oregon will likely lose some stars, such as linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who is not easy to replace. There will be pieces on the defense to replace, but Lanning has the chance to retain several talented players and keep up the dominance.
Just like on the offense, there is young talent on the defense, such as defensive back Aaron Flowers who redshirted in 2024. After showing up in a big way this season, Flowers could play a leadership role next season to help other players step up as well.
Between the roster being built and Lanning reiterating his intentions, the Oregon Ducks will have their coach in 2026 and potentially beyond.