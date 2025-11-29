Ducks Digest

Live Score Updates as Oregon Ducks Battle Washington Huskies

The Oregon Ducks face the final game of the regular season in a bitter Big Ten rivalry battle on the road against the Washington Huskies. Can the Ducks finish off the season with an 12-1 record? Follow along for live updates.

Ally Osborne

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are nearing the end of the regular season with the College Football Playoff in sight. However, one final challenge before the post season remains; a road game against the Ducks' Big Ten Conference rival, the Washington Huskies.

Oregon enters this match-up at Husky Stadium after a 42-27 senior night victory against the USC Trojans. During Oregon's final regular season home game, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher recorded a career high 13 tackles in one game and scored a one-yard touchdown.

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq racked up two touchdowns and led the Ducks in receiving yards (72 yards) while running back Noah Whittington led rushing yards (104). However, the Ducks did suffer a loss of 130 yards due to 11 penalties which coach Dan Lanning did remark postgame was a needed change for the Ducks.

For the Ducks, keeping composure in a heated rivalry and continuing to find spaces for their star players to shine is key. Stepping up for injured wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Sadiq, and wide receivers Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan, and Jamari Johnson must continue to step up along with establishing the run game early through Whittington as well as running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Oregon offensive lineman Charlie Pickard hoists tight end Kenyon Sadiq into the air to celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Du
Oregon offensive lineman Charlie Pickard hoists tight end Kenyon Sadiq into the air to celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

Center Iapani Laloulu is doing pregame workouts with the team. He's listed as "questionable" on the Big Ten availability report prior to this game.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report:

Out

Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Juan Riggs, running back
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Gernorris Wilson, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver

Questionable

Sione Laulea, defensive back
Jayden Limar, running back
Iapani Laloulu, offensive lineman

Washington Huskies Injury Report:

Out

Quaid Carr, running back
Paul Mencke Jr., safety
Maximus McCree, offensive lineman
Jayvon Parker, defensive lineman

Questionable

Jordan Washington, running back
Tacario Davis, cornerback
Makell Esteen, safety
Isaiah Ward, defensive lineman

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon i
Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Unique Uniform Story

For this rivalry game against the Huskies, the Ducks released a Generation O uniform combination on Wednesday that featured the white "Mighty Oregon" jersey with a yellow helmet (with a green Oregon "O") and green pants.

The unique combination is also a reference to the 1997 Oregon vs. Washington game featuring "The Catch".

"The Catch" references wide receiver Pat Johnson's 29-yard touchdown catch, thrown by former Ducks quarterback Akili Smith on a third down play with 20 yards to go. The score put the Ducks up to 31-28.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jedd Fisch Coaching Rumors

With the coaching carousel in full swing this season, there are reports from across the college football world that Washington coach Jedd Fisch is in consideration for the Florida Gators job.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been stealing headlines in this year's coaching carousel, and the Gators are reportedly no longer considering Kiffin. As a result, the rumors surrounding Florida's interest in Fisch grew louder.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Peter walk on the field before the game between the Houston Te
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Peter walk on the field before the game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rain Rain, Go Away

According to The Weather Channel, Husky Stadium expects a cloudy and chilly game with a one percent chance of rain. Humidity will be 66 percent and cloud cover is 44 percent, but a 47 degree prediction leans to a fair weather showdown.

Oregon's History Against Washington

Washington currently leads the all-time series against Oregon 63-49-5. In the past 10 years, Oregon has only won half of the games they play against the Huskies. Oregon's away record against Washington is 18-28-1, proving that being on the road against Oregon's biggest rival tends to be a tough environment.

