Curt Cignetti Gives Honest Take On Oregon's Defensive Talent

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers are preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ahead of the Peach Bowl, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti held a joint press conference to discuss the matchup.

While discussing the Peach Bowl, Cignetti explained how Indiana's offensive line will play a role against Oregon. The Indiana coach did not hold back on the problems the Oregon Ducks' defense will pose for the Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl.

Curt Cignetti On Oregon Ducks' Talented Defensive Line

"But, look, Oregon, let me tell you something, they're as big of a challenge for any team in college football, their D-line, as anyone. They've got four to five to six inside guys, basing off of four down front, that are 320-plus, and maybe one of them is 310. And they're good. They are really good."

"And they got two edge guys that are outstanding. And they can bring a third and a fourth in also. But I mean, what they can do to you inside when they cover your guards and then the ends. And then they got backer that can fly, a great football player, and safety too. They got a bunch of great football players. And schematically, they do a great job."

"It's going to be a huge challenge. It's going to be a huge challenge in terms of the run game, protecting the quarterback, and that's where it all starts, and they're really good there."

Curt Cignetti On Paying In The Peach Bowl Againt Oregon Ducks

"Obviously, it's an honor. It's great to be here. I can't say enough great things about Oregon. Really have a lot of respect for Coach Lanning, their team, what they've put on tape, what they've gotten done. In their recent history, they're good in all three phases, and they're a great football team."

"And people, I know I said it's hard to beat a great team twice. Well, it's hard to beat a great team, period. So there is a reason for that. So ought be a great game. Looking forward to getting better today, and we'll see everybody tomorrow."

What Goes Into Playing Against Oregon's Coaching Staff Twice

"The evolution. He's looked at things that they did well in all three phases and things they didn't do well. I've done the same thing. We've looked at things we did well and didn't do well. "

"Teams evolve afterward. I think that was Game 5 or 6 at the time. There's been 14 games. And teams improve. And why do they improve? Because of repetition. Repetition is the mother of learning, and then there's some schematic tweaks, but basically, when you're successful and through repetition, guys are in the right place, it becomes secondhand. They react quicker, and then it's a matter of kind of managing the health of your team and a few other variables.

"So I don't have any idea what they're going to do. They don't know what we're going to do. And quite honestly, as I sit here right now, I know everything we've practiced, but I have no idea what that tape is going to look like the day after. And that's every game, you know. "

"What's actually going to get called, what'll work, what won't work, and what are they going to do different. And that's football. There are a lot of variables."

Curt Cignetti's Keys To Success Against Oregon Ducks

“We talk about the same thing every single game, line of scrimmage, run the ball, stop the run, affect the quarterback, protect the quarterback, turnover ratio."

"We're number one in the country; explosive plays, runs plus 12, passes plus 15 on both sides, critical situations, third, fourth down, red area, two-minute before the half, end of the game, and teams has to be a win. Every game, same stuff."

