Oregon's Jay Harris Lone Bright Spot For Ducks Against Indiana

The running back room was an area of concern for Oregon Ducks fans entering their semifinal game in the College Football Playoffs. On the Ducks’ second offensive drive of the matchup vs. the Indiana Hoosiers, the team’s fifth-string running back, Jay Harris, stepped up for his team.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed that Harris was available to play despite previously entering the transfer portal. The team was without freshman running back Jordon Davison, while running backs Jayden Limar and Makhi Hughes both entered the portal.

Despite Harris' valiant efforts, Oregon trails Indiana 35-7 at the end of the first half.

Running Back Jay Harris Makes His Presence Felt in the First Quarter

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Harris led the team in carries during the first quarter. He finished the first frame with six carries for 19 yards and two receptions for 17 yards. Half of Harris’ touches on the Ducks’ first scoring drive were for first downs.

The running back spent the season behind Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr., Davison and Limar on the depth chart. Offensive coordinator Will Stein said when the team arrived in Atlanta that he knew Harris would be ready when his number was called upon.

"Yeah, shoot, I've seen Jay Harris perform in practice for the past two years," Stein said. "When he got here from D-II, he barely knew the plays, so we had to develop him in that sense. Then I think you really saw him start to flourish last fall at practice. He had a great camp, great spring."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Harris transferred to Oregon from Northwest Missouri State in 2024. He’s scored two touchdowns for the Ducks in his time with the program, including a touchdown against Minnesota earlier this season.

"The football gods, everything kind of works out a certain way. I don't think we all knew how good Dierre and Jordon were going to be for us this year,” Stein said. “But when they got opportunities in games, it was like, 'Whoa, these guys are different.' That doesn't mean that other players are worse. You've just got to find people and find their roles.”

“Jay, I think he's an exceptional back. He's got great balance. He can run. He can really catch the ball,” he continued. “So, I think he's at a spot now to really flourish given the opportunity.”

Prior to the semifinals, Harris' career-high in carries was seven for 23 yards in the second week of the season against Oklahoma State. He already exceeded that total midway through the second quarter.

The Ducks Need to Respond to Adversity

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oregon has reached the semifinals because of its ability to respond to adversity. In order to advance, the Ducks will continue to push past challenges. Injury woes are a big issue that Oregon has needed to conquer in the postseason.

"It's the same thing when we didn't have receivers. You've got to compromise. You've got to be adaptable,” Stein said. “This offense has really been built through 11 personnel and 12, and then we played some 21 this year because of injuries to wideouts. Still feel like we have enough to work in that personnel. But yeah, we definitely have to get the right guys. That's the whole key to football. Can you get the best 11 on the field to give you the best chance of moving the football and scoring?”

The Ducks put their response to adversity on full display in the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers. Quarterback Dante Moore threw a pick-six on the first offensive play of the game. Coach Lanning spent several seconds talking to Moore on the sideline before he had to lead the offense on the field again. Oregon ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive to tie up the game.

However, the Ducks have lost two fumbles, both recovered by Indiana. As a result, the Hoosiers have a commanding lead at halftime.