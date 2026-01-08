How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will take on the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl for a rematch against the only team to have defeated them this season.

How To Watch

When: Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV Broadcast: ESPN

Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network, KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KRSK-105.1 FM/1080 AM (Portland)

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches medal O during the march march before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks are 3.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Hoosiers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is +150, and the point total is set at 46.5.

Oregon Ducks Running Back Depth A Concern

Heading into the Peach Bowl, one area of concern could be the running back position. PerAaron Fentress of The Oregonian, running back Jordon Davison suffered a broken clavicle and is likely unavailable for the rest of the playoff.

Oregon running back Jayden Limar announced via his Instagram his intention to enter the Transfer Portal. While Oregon has a talented running back room, the team could be without two playmakers for the Peach Bowl.

Oregon Ducks' Offense To Step Up

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a big win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 23-0. While the Ducks controlled the game, the team did not score a touchdown until the second half. Oregon has an elite offense, but against the No. 1-ranked team, the Ducks will have to pick it up against the Hoosiers.

Oregon has had one of the most explosive offenses in college football, leading the FBS with 95 plays that went for over 20 yards this year. Texas Tech had a tough defense, and so does Indiana, giving the Oregon Ducks another big test in their playoff push.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been having a breakout season, helping lead the offense to success. Heading into the Peach Bowl, Moore has passed for 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. With a 72.9 completion percentage, Moore has been poised and can lead Oregon to the national championship.

One aspect of Oregon’s offense that makes it tough to defend is that the Ducks spread the ball around at a high level. Wide receiver Malik Benson leads the team with 696 receiving yards, while tight end Kenyon Sadiq leads the team with eight touchdown receptions.

If Oregon can get the run game going against Indiana, the Ducks’ offense will be hard to stop. Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 829 yards, while Davison leads with 15 rushing touchdowns. With the news of Davison's injury, running back Dierre Hill Jr. will be a player to watch to step up against the Hoosiers.

Oregon Ducks’ Defense To Keep Up Momentum

The Oregon Ducks' defense is coming off a shutout performance against the Red Raiders. The closest Texas Tech came to scoring was in the second quarter, when the team missed a field goal.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is coming off a high-level performance, securing two interceptions. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti also had a big game, forcing two sacks.

Oregon is one of the hardest programs to pass against, ranking No. 1 in the FBS with 71 pass breakups. They also rank No. 4 for allowing an opponent completion percentage of just 51.7.

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the Ducks with 125 total tackles, while Tuioti leads the team with 9.5 sacks. It will take the entire defense to step up, but if they can keep the momentum, Indiana’s offense will have a hard time against Oregon.

The defensive back position will be thin for the Ducks. Defensive backs Sione Laulea, Kingston Lopa, and Daylen Austin announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, losing depth at the position.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana Hoosiers To Be A Tough Competitor

The Indiana Hoosiers are undefeated, coming off a massive win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy for his performance this season. Heading into the Peach Bowl, he totals 3,172 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Mendoza uses his legs well, rushing for 256 yards and six touchdowns. Oregon will have to work hard to close the pocket around Mendoza to limit him in the matchup.

Indiana passes the ball around well, with wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. leading the team with 849 yards. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt leads with 13 touchdown receptions, and both will be players to watch against Oregon.

The Hoosiers run the ball at a high level with running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black. Hemby leads with 1,007 yards, while Black has the most rushing touchdowns (8).

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensively, Indiana has a talented unit that limited Alabama to just three points in the Rose Bowl. Linebacker Rolijah Hardy leads the team with 93 total tackles and eight sacks. He will be one of the most important players on the Hoosiers’ defense to watch for.

Defensive back Louis Moore leads the team with six interceptions. Oregon has gone back–to-back games throwing interceptions, and will have to be careful when passing the ball near him.

Oregon vs. Indiana Prediction

It will be a close game, but the Indiana Hoosiers will defeat the Oregon Ducks, 28-25.

If Oregon defeats Indiana, the Ducks will face the winner of Ole Miss vs. Miami in the national championship.

