Dakorien Moore Gets Real On Receiver Iverson Hooks' Potential With Oregon

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks wide receiver duo of Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan showed out in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 5, as they both recorded game-deciding touchdowns in the 34-27 win over the Boise State Broncos.

One critical piece of the Ducks' talented wide receiver room who was missing on Saturday against the Broncos was UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, who missed the season opener with a hamstring injury that he tweaked in practice leading up to the game.

Ahead of their first road matchup of the season in Stillwater against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Ducks coach Dan Lanning expressed optimism about Hooks debuting for Oregon.

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) runs after a first quarter catch against the Navy Midshipmen for a touchdown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many Oregon fans are eager to see Hooks debut, as he could be a key to the Ducks' offensive success, since he was one of Oregon’s most notable transfer portal additions this offseason. Hooks' teammates, including those in the wide receiver room, share the sentiment, as on Wednesday, Moore offered high praise for the former UAB star wide receiver.

“I would say he’s way better than before he got here. Of course, just his knowledge of the game, his speed, his player recognition just everything I feel like after he got here has advanced. Of course, he was a tremendous player at UAB. So if you watch his highlights from there, you’ll get a little glimpse of what he’ll bring here. But, yeah, I can’t really spoil too much. I just say, stay tuned for Iverson Hooks on the field,” Moore said.

Iverson Hooks Career With UAB Blazers

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies linebacker Jon Morris (28) defends against UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooks spent four seasons with the UAB Blazers, where he was one of the best wide receivers in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). In his four seasons with the Blazers, Hooks recorded 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. His final season with the Blazers before transferring to Oregon was his best, as he produced 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns, among the most in the AAC.

In a loaded wide receiver room for the Ducks that features Moore, McClellan, and Evan Stewart, Hooks could be another X-factor in the Ducks winning their first national championship in program history.

Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Betting Odds

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drinks water as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Ducks are 23.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, with the over/under at 57.5. The Cowboys, in their first game under new coach Eric Morris and quarterback Drew Mestemaker, are coming off a disappointing 24-10 road loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Ducks and Cowboys will kick off at Boone Pickens Stadium at 9 a.m. PT, with the game broadcast on ESPN. If Hooks does play on Saturday against Oklahoma State, it’ll be intriguing to see how much of an impact he can have.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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