Dallas Cowboys' Young Offensive Linemen Shaking Up Depth Chart?
It's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys are scrambling to reassemble their offensive line in the preseason after a slew of injuries impacting the trenches, which may open the door for a few former Oregon Ducks to show what they've got.
In fact, 37 players did not see the field for Dallas' season opener 21-31 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on the road, including a majority of their offensive line starters plus Dallas' 2025 first round pick in guard Tyler Booker (a healthy scratch for the team).
However, with an opening there is a potential of opportunity for two former Oregon Ducks to gain some favor on the Cowboys' offensive line.
Oregon Ducks To Help Dallas Cowboys' Offensive Line?
Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen Ajani Cornelius and T.J. Bass both got reps at Sofi Stadium during the Cowboy's loss, with Cornelius taking up a majority of snaps at right tackle and Bass switching from his typical spot at guard to center, playing in both spots throughout the game.
Neither of these former Ducks played beside each other in Eugene, as Cornelius enters his rookie season after being picked in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Bass kicks off his third season with Dallas trying to prove himself at a second team member on the roster.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cornelius (72) and Bass (70.6) are the two top graded offensive line prospects on the Cowboys' offense currently.
Bass is looking to increase his value with position versatility
Bass' shift to center is not the first time he has shown off his versatility, as the former Duck was taking reps at right tackle during this years' training camp with starter Terence Steele nursing an ankle injury.
In his past two seasons with Dallas, Bass started five games, with three of his starts coming from last season. Though converted second year Cowboy Cooper Beebe is the likely starter for center, it's promising for Duck fans to see Bass get so many nods up and down the line.
And not only did Bass have some great looks playing on first and second team for training camp, he also shined during the season debut with impressive pulling from center after the snap as well as climbing after combos to penetrate deeper into second-level coverage.
Ajani Cornelius, who was All-Big Ten third team in the coaches poll for the 2024 season with the Ducks, seemed to be a good candidate to take over for injured starting left tackle Tyler Guyton before being booted from training camp by Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer due to fighting.
However, due to his staunch protection of quarterbacks Joe Milton III and Will Grier, the former Duck might get a second look.
According to The 33rd Team, Cornelius was one of 12 rookie offensive linemen with 20 or more pass protections snaps and zero pressures to come with. Cornelius ended the game with an even 20 pass protection snaps with no dirt on the quarterback from his side, tied for ninth among rookie offensive linemen in the league.
If Dallas' injury problems continue on the line, expect to see more from these two former Ducks.