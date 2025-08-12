Ducks Digest

Dallas Cowboys' Young Offensive Linemen Shaking Up Depth Chart?

Entering the NFL preseason, Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen Ajani Cornelius and TJ Bass could be a solution to Dallas' injury crisis in the trenches. The former Oregon Ducks did not play together in college, but could they shake up the depth chart in Dallas?

Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
It's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys are scrambling to reassemble their offensive line in the preseason after a slew of injuries impacting the trenches, which may open the door for a few former Oregon Ducks to show what they've got.

In fact, 37 players did not see the field for Dallas' season opener 21-31 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on the road, including a majority of their offensive line starters plus Dallas' 2025 first round pick in guard Tyler Booker (a healthy scratch for the team).

However, with an opening there is a potential of opportunity for two former Oregon Ducks to gain some favor on the Cowboys' offensive line.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (65) during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks To Help Dallas Cowboys' Offensive Line?

Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen Ajani Cornelius and T.J. Bass both got reps at Sofi Stadium during the Cowboy's loss, with Cornelius taking up a majority of snaps at right tackle and Bass switching from his typical spot at guard to center, playing in both spots throughout the game.

Neither of these former Ducks played beside each other in Eugene, as Cornelius enters his rookie season after being picked in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Bass kicks off his third season with Dallas trying to prove himself at a second team member on the roster.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cornelius (72) and Bass (70.6) are the two top graded offensive line prospects on the Cowboys' offense currently.

Bass is looking to increase his value with position versatility

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Bass' shift to center is not the first time he has shown off his versatility, as the former Duck was taking reps at right tackle during this years' training camp with starter Terence Steele nursing an ankle injury.

In his past two seasons with Dallas, Bass started five games, with three of his starts coming from last season. Though converted second year Cowboy Cooper Beebe is the likely starter for center, it's promising for Duck fans to see Bass get so many nods up and down the line.

And not only did Bass have some great looks playing on first and second team for training camp, he also shined during the season debut with impressive pulling from center after the snap as well as climbing after combos to penetrate deeper into second-level coverage.

Ajani Cornelius, who was All-Big Ten third team in the coaches poll for the 2024 season with the Ducks, seemed to be a good candidate to take over for injured starting left tackle Tyler Guyton before being booted from training camp by Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer due to fighting.

However, due to his staunch protection of quarterbacks Joe Milton III and Will Grier, the former Duck might get a second look.

According to The 33rd Team, Cornelius was one of 12 rookie offensive linemen with 20 or more pass protections snaps and zero pressures to come with. Cornelius ended the game with an even 20 pass protection snaps with no dirt on the quarterback from his side, tied for ninth among rookie offensive linemen in the league.

If Dallas' injury problems continue on the line, expect to see more from these two former Ducks.

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

