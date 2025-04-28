Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones Addresses 'Outstanding' NFL Draft: Ajani Cornelius Position?
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones raved about the 2025 NFL Draft class under first-year Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys drafted former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius with the No. 204 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"We all know the old deal," Jones said after the draft. "We'll wait and see how it plays, but based on what the results have been on paper here right now, the way we've got there, looking at hindsight and what have you, this is an outstanding draft. We've really helped our football team with this draft.”
The 6-5, 315-pound Cornelius is a great fit for the Cowboys to help protect quarterback Dak Prescott. Will Cornelius be a tackle or guard for Dallas?
“He's an offensive lineman that has the ability to swing," Cowboys Vice President Player Personnel Will McClay said. "I think in the NFL nowadays we really cross train guys to give you flexibility on the offense, and you got to have the ability to do that. We think he can go inside as well as play outside. So that gives us flexibility with the numbers and our guys and an opportunity for those guys to compete.”
A key cog that anchored Oregon’s elite offensive line, Cornelius is ready to help the Cowboys in any way that he can.
"I'm ready to go where they need me. I can play tackle. I can play guard. I can go wherever they need me," Cornelius said. “I'd say I'm a mauler in the run game and a technician in the pass game.... I've gotten many reps at guard. I primarily played guard through high school. If you would've told me I would've been a college tackle, I probably wouldn't have believed you. I ended up playing tackle in college, but I can play both.”
Cornelius was labeled as a no-star recruit out of high school and grew up in Harlem, New York. As a senior in 2024, Cornelius protected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and racked up the awards on his resume, including AFCA All-America second team, All-Big Ten second team (media), All-Big Ten third team (coaches) and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award semifinalist.
Helping the Ducks to a Big Ten Conference title, Cornelius allowed just three sacks in 497 pass-blocking opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus, including zero sacks allowed in 12 of 14 games played. He earned a 74.2 overall grade from PFF with a 73.8 run-blocking grade and a 72.4 pass-blocking grade.
Entering the transfer portal after his redshirt sophomore season at Rhode Island, Cornelius was highly sought by many major college football programs. A unique path... rarely does an FCS transfer from a program like Rhode Island transfer up to the power-five level and become an impact starter, but that’s exactly what Cornelius did for Oregon.
Cornelius can't wait to get started in Dallas, where he will be reunited with former Oregon Ducks coach Junior Adams, who now coaches the receivers in Dallas.
“It's been a dream come true. Me and my family, we prayed together. It's been a long collegiate journey, but I'm happy to be a Cowboy. I can't wait to get to work... I can't wait to get back with Coach (Junior Adams.) Me and coach Jun was very close. He’s an excellent coach. I am so glad to be a part of a program with him again. Very excited.”
The Cowboys also added former Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas' young offensive line is stout, as Booker and Cornelius join startign left guard Tyler Smith (24th pick in 2022) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (29th pick 2024).