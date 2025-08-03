Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Iapani Laloulu Leading New-Look Offensive Line

The Oregon Ducks lost a majority of their starters along the offensive line from last season. As a result, center Iapani Laloulu has taken the steps to become an outspoken leader in the offensive line room.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Noah Whittington as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Noah Whittington as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks had one of the best season in program history last year and a large part of their offensive success can be traced back to the talent along the offensive line. Despite all the success from last year, the Ducks will have to replace a majority of their starters along the offensive trenches including 2025 first round draft pick Josh Conerly Jr.

However, the Ducks do have one returning starter in center Iapani Laloulu, who started all 14 games last season and is the most experienced returnee on the Ducks' offense.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Iapani Laloulu Will Stein Isaiah World
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During a media availability session this week, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein said that Laloulu has began taking the steps to become a leader among the Ducks' offensive line room.

"We need Poncho to be that guy. And that's something that I felt from him this summer, is taking that next step in his leadership. He's an upperclassman now, so his ability to lead, not just by example, but by his vocalness, is huge," Stein said.

A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Laloulu played a big role as a reserve offensive lineman in his true freshman campaign. He participated in all 14 games and made one start in the Ducks' bowl game. Laloulu was named a 247Sports Freshman All-American that season and transitioned into a starter ahead of the 2024 campaign.

In his first year as a starter, Laloulu was named as a Big Ten All-Honorable Mention. He enters his second season as a starter and will be one of the most watched draft-eligible center prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts To Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith's Autzen Stadium Claim

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Elite Recruiting Target Nears Commitment Announcement

MORE: Top-10 College Football Teams Most-Likely To Go Undefeated: Surprising List

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats Day 8

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Iapani Laloulu Will Stein Isaiah World
New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite returning one starter along the offensive line, Stein added that Oregon made significant investments into the offense line via the transfer portal.

"I think what we added was very physical people. Isaiah World, Emmanuel Pregnon, Alex Harkey, like these guys are big, physical players, and really have done a nice job so far learning our offense, learning our calls. So I mean Coach Terry and the law firm, they do the best job I've ever been around in terms of teaching how to play offensive line and developing those guys, so far so good," Stein said.

World was one of the biggest additions to the team. The No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in the portal according 247Sports rankings. He could become the second consecutive Ducks' offensive lineman to be taken in the first round of the draft.

Pregnon will also be a force to be reckoned with along the trenches. He is the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in the country in the same rankings. He is expected to start at one of the guard positions along with Matthew Bedford.

If the Ducks are able to make it back to the College Football Playoff again this season, the Ducks' new-look offensive line will be a big reason why.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football