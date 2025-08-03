Oregon Ducks' Iapani Laloulu Leading New-Look Offensive Line
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best season in program history last year and a large part of their offensive success can be traced back to the talent along the offensive line. Despite all the success from last year, the Ducks will have to replace a majority of their starters along the offensive trenches including 2025 first round draft pick Josh Conerly Jr.
However, the Ducks do have one returning starter in center Iapani Laloulu, who started all 14 games last season and is the most experienced returnee on the Ducks' offense.
During a media availability session this week, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein said that Laloulu has began taking the steps to become a leader among the Ducks' offensive line room.
"We need Poncho to be that guy. And that's something that I felt from him this summer, is taking that next step in his leadership. He's an upperclassman now, so his ability to lead, not just by example, but by his vocalness, is huge," Stein said.
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Laloulu played a big role as a reserve offensive lineman in his true freshman campaign. He participated in all 14 games and made one start in the Ducks' bowl game. Laloulu was named a 247Sports Freshman All-American that season and transitioned into a starter ahead of the 2024 campaign.
In his first year as a starter, Laloulu was named as a Big Ten All-Honorable Mention. He enters his second season as a starter and will be one of the most watched draft-eligible center prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.
Despite returning one starter along the offensive line, Stein added that Oregon made significant investments into the offense line via the transfer portal.
"I think what we added was very physical people. Isaiah World, Emmanuel Pregnon, Alex Harkey, like these guys are big, physical players, and really have done a nice job so far learning our offense, learning our calls. So I mean Coach Terry and the law firm, they do the best job I've ever been around in terms of teaching how to play offensive line and developing those guys, so far so good," Stein said.
World was one of the biggest additions to the team. The No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in the portal according 247Sports rankings. He could become the second consecutive Ducks' offensive lineman to be taken in the first round of the draft.
Pregnon will also be a force to be reckoned with along the trenches. He is the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 21 player in the country in the same rankings. He is expected to start at one of the guard positions along with Matthew Bedford.
If the Ducks are able to make it back to the College Football Playoff again this season, the Ducks' new-look offensive line will be a big reason why.