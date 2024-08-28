Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks in the NFL: Final 53-Man Roster Cuts

All 32 NFL teams have made their final cuts to bring rosters to the 53 man limit in anticipation of the regular season kickoff. Oregon Ducks football is very well represented with seasoned players like Justin Herbert, Penei Sewell and Deforest Buckner, as well as rookies Bo Nix and Bucky Irving.

Mark Lantz

Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws during the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws during the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 NFL regular season is a little more than a week away and teams have made their mandatory roster cuts in order to comply with the 53-man limit. Oregon Ducks football is very well represented, both in veteran players and rookies. Yet, more roster moves are likely as teams look to stock their practice squads and deal with injuries that may take place. For now, here are the Ducks we can expect to see in the NFL.

The first list are mostly well-established players or rookies who have made a name for themselves. Barring injury, there is no doubt you will see these players on Sunday.

Justin Herbert – Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert is looking to rebound from an injury that ended his 2023 season. Watch for a breakout year for this former Oregon star.

Arik Armstead – Defensive End, Jacksonville Jaguars. Armstead is dealing with a knee injury that has had him on the physically unable to perform (PUP). He is expected to be ready for the regular season.

Jevon Holland – Safety, Miami Dolphins. Holland is dealing with an undisclosed injury and his return is in question.

Kayvon Thibodeaux – Defensive End, New York Giants. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com predicts a breakout year for this former Oregon Duck. Look for Thibodeaux to use his speed when coming off the edge to wreak havoc on the line of scrimmage.

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) walks the sideline during training c
Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) walks the sideline during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts. Buckner just signed a two-year contract extension with the Colts and General Manager, Chris Ballard had high praise for this former Duck star.

“As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line,” said Ballard. “DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team."

Penei Sewell – Offensive Tackle, Detroit Lions. Sewell has been a dominant force dating back to his days when he anchored the offensive line for the Oregon Ducks and is now recognized as one of the highest rated lineman in the NFL. Sewell suffered an ankle injury in training camp, but despite initial concerns, team sources say he should be ready for Week 1.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell signals for two more wins as he celebrates the 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay B
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell signals for two more wins as he celebrates the 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round playoff game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Christian Gonzalez – Cornerback, New England Patriots. As the Patriots move on from the Bill Belichick era, they look at leaders like Gonzalez who can help make that transition. He started last year off on a strong note as he earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors last September. Unfortunately, his 2023 season ended with a torn labrum. Look for a strong rebound in 2024.

Bo Nix – Quarterback, Denver Broncos. Not often do you find a rookie on this list, and especially not a quarterback. Former Oregon Ducks star, Bo Nix, is the exception to the rule. He has had an outstanding preseason camp and was recently named the starting quarterback by Denver head coach, Sean Payton. Nix will have a lot of eyes on him and should be fun to watch.

Jackson Powers-Johnson – Offensive Guard, Las Vegas Raiders. Powers-Johnson was selected 44 overall in the 2024 NFL draft by the Raiders, in hopes that this highly decorated rookie could bring some stability to a struggling line. Unfortunately, Powers-Johnson suffered a shoulder injury and only recently was taken off the PUP list. While the Raiders have high hopes for this talented lineman, they plan to bring him along slowly and he is not likely to start in Week 1.

Bucky Irving – Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Irving was drafted in round four of the 2024 NFL Draft as the Bucs are looking to relieve starting running back, Rachaad White of the load he has carried during previous seasons. Irving may not be the biggest surprise of fall camp, but Bucs’ coaches are impressed with his skill set and all indications are that Irving will play a significant role in Tampa Bay’s running game.

Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Miami D
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The next group are former Ducks who, as of today, are on the 53-man roster of their respective teams:

Johnny Mundt – Tight End, Minnesota Vikings

Juwan Johnson – Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Deommodore Lenoir – Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Troy Dye – Linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

Alex Forsyth – Offensive Center, Denver Broncos

T.J. Bass – Offensive Guard, Dallas Cowboys

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu – Offensive Tackle, Baltimore Ravens

Pharaoh Brown – Tight End, Seattle Seahawks

Troy Hill – Cornerback, Carolina Panthers

Marcus Mariota – Quarterback, Washington Commanders (back-up to starter Jayden Daniels)

Noah Sewell – Linebacker, Chicago Bears

D.J. Johnson – Linebacker, Carolina Panthers

Jordon Riley – Defensive Tackle, New York Giants

Brandon Dorlus – Defensive End, Atlanta Falcons

Evan Williams – Safety, Green Bay Packers

Troy Franklin – Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos

Jamal Hill – Linebacker, Houston Texans

Taki Taimani – Defensive Tackle, Minnesota Vikings

This next series of former Oregon players were those released on Tuesday as teams reduced their roster to 53 men. Keep in mind that the next few days will see additional roster moves, whether by trade, free agency, practice squad, etc. Don’t be surprised to see some of these players appear on a team’s roster and/or practice squad.

Brady Breeze – Safety, Cleveland Browns

Royce Freeman – Running Back, Dallas Cowboys

Jake Hanson – Offensive Lineman, New York Jets

Ugo Amadi – Safety, New Orleans Saints

Verone McKinley III – Safety, Arizona Cardinals

Shane Lemieux – Center, New Orleans Saints

Hunter Kampmover -Tight End, Denver Broncos

Anthony Brown – Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Popo Aumavae – Defensive Lineman, Carolina Panthers

Thomas Graham, Jr. – Cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Calvin Throckmorton -Offensive Guard, Denver Broncos

Casey Rogers – Defensive Tackle, New York Giants

 Johnny Johnson III – Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

Justin Hollins -Defensive End, Washington Commanders

Chase Cota – Injured Reserve, New York Giants Injured Reserve

MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out

MORE: How Much NIL Money Built Oregon Ducks Current Football Roster?

MORE: Exclusive: Oregon Football Legends Jonathan Stewart and Kenjon Barner Announce Podcast

MORE: Quarterback Marcus Mariota Injury Update: Sidelined Again But For How Long?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Impresses in Season Opener

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs Exclusive NIL Deal With Heisman Hopefuls

Published
Mark Lantz

MARK LANTZ

Mark Lantz brings a wealth of experience in sports broadcasting as well as detailed writing when covering all that is Oregon Ducks sports. Mark spent several years covering high school football, basketball and American Legion baseball. He was a play-by-play announcer and color commentator. He also started a network to broadcast high school basketball to small radio stations in Montana. Prior to his retirement in 2022, Mark spent over 10 years writing for a well-known wealth management firm. He wrote about stock market trends, investor behavior, economic and political developments, and retirement related matters, to name a few. His writing style is designed to give the reader insight into Oregon Ducks sports.

Home/Football