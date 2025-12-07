Predicting Oregon Ducks' Biggest Strength After Signing Day

Five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. officially signed with Ohio State on Friday after contemplating his two-year commitment with the Buckeyes. The Oregon Ducks made a big push for Henry Jr., but ultimately, he chose to stay with his first commitment.

While Oregon may have missed out on the five-star recruit, the Ducks still have a talented wide receiver room on the roster.

Current Roster Proving Talent

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore is in his true freshman season and stepped up in a big way for Oregon’s offense. With wide receiver Evan Stewert suffering a significant injury in the offseason, there were concerns regarding the receiving core. Moore quickly stepped up for the Ducks with his performance.

Moore suffered an injury that has kept him out for several weeks. He last played Oct. 25 against the Wisconsin Badgers. Through eight games this season, Moore had 28 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 15.8 yards per catch and was having a big season until an injury kept him out.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When Moore returns, he has the chance to not only pick up where he left off but also continue to elevate the offense and play at a high level. Moore was a big pickup as a recruit and proved quickly that he can be an elite receiver.

With Moore and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr, missing time with injury, wide receivers Malik Benson and Jeremiah McClellan stepped up for the offense. McClellan is just a freshman, but he showed what he can do when his name is called.

Freshman wide receiver Cooper Perry joined Oregon as a four-star recruit and played in six games this year. He only had 10 receptions this year, but he has the opportunity to step up for the Ducks' offense next season after a season of development.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates a big catch during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

As Stewart did not play this season, he could also return to the Ducks next season after preserving a year of eligibility. Stewart was set to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver before his injury, and could make a big return to the offense in 2026.

Incoming Recruits To Boost Talented Offense

Several incoming recruits will continue to boost Oregon’s offense at the wide receiver position. While the team may have missed out on Henry, Oregon signed three wide receivers through the 2026 class.

Five-star Jalen Lott

Four-star Messiah Hampton

Three-star Hudson Lewis

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lott and Hampton are two wide receiver recruits joining the team who can step into the offense quickly. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has proven that the Ducks aren't afraid to play young players if they are prepared enough.

Lott is the No. 3 wide receiver from the recruiting class, and he and Moore next season can become a dynamic duo.

One recruit that should not go unnoticed is the class of 2024 wide receiver Gatlin Blair, a former five-star recruit who has been on an LDS mission. The five-star wide receiver is also set to join the Ducks in 2026, and Oregon could wind up with the best wide receiver unit in the nation by the end of the year.

While Oregon did not sign Henry Jr., the Ducks still have an elite core of wide receivers. The Ducks have averaged 246.8 yards per game this year.

Between the incoming wide receivers and the players currently on the roster, Oregon will continuously be a College Football Playoff team.

