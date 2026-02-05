Jayden Limar Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon-Washington Rivalry After Transferring

Former Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar is now a Washington Husky after being one of the three Oregon running backs to enter the transfer portal. While transferring to Oregon's bitter rival turned a lot of heads, it's a return home for Limar who grew up in Lake Stevens, Washington.

Limar has one season of eligibility left. In Seattle, he and a few other Huskies joined quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and coach Jedd Fisch in a National Signing Day press conference. It didn't take long for Limar to be asked about the Oregon-Washington rivalry.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) reacts with fans after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Jayden Limar Addresses Bitter Oregon-Washington Rivalry After Transferring

Limar was asked, "The (Oregon-Washington) rivalry was a big deal, especially a few years ago. Can you give us an insight of the rivalry from the Oregon side?"

Before Limar answered, Fisch jumped in.

"You don't have to be politically correct. It's still a big deal, not just a couple years ago," Fisch said.

Washington last beat Oregon in 2023, with the Ducks falling to the Huskies twice: once in the regular season and again in the Pac-12 Championship game. Since then, Oregon has won the last two matchups, defeating Washington in Eugene in 2024 and in Seattle in 2025.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, congratulates Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on his win after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Limar spent three seasons (2023-25) at Oregon and revealed his thoughts on the rivalry while making a bold prediction.

"I mean, in all reality, it's the same thing as here but flipped. So, growing up, I hated Oregon. It's just what it is. I'm a diehard Washington fan," Limar said. "Obviously, when you're getting recruited, coaching becomes a big factor in where you're at and where you want to go. So, I ended up going up (to Oregon)."

"But, I mean, it's rivalry. We're going to win the game. That's all I really got to say on that," Limar said.

Get the calendars out and circle Nov. 28. Oregon will face Washington and Limar at Autzen Stadium in Eugene in the Big Ten Conference regular season finale.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jayden Limar Returns Home to Washington

The Huskies extended an offer to Limar back in 2021 when coach Jimmy Lake was at the helm but the running back committed to Oregon instead.

In 2025, Limar entered the transfer portal before Oregon’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. He chose not to play in the Ducks’ game against Indiana, which ended in a 56-22 loss. One highlight from Limar’s 2025 season came in Oregon’s first-round matchup against James Madison, when he scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

After visiting the Washington facilities, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Limar posted "I'M COMING HOME" on his X account.

It's also interesting to note that in four games against the Huskies, Limar played in two of the outings but did not record a stat in either game.

Limar appeared in 33 games over three Oregon seasons, rushing for 442 yards and adding 207 receiving yards. In 2025, he rushed for 262 yards on 46 carries with three touchdowns across eight games. He played in 14 games in 2024, rushing for 71 yards, and as a freshman in 2023, he gained 109 yards and scored a touchdown on 24 carries over 11 games.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) hands the ball off to Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Jayden Limar's History with Oregon

Hopes were high that the 2025 season would be a breakout year for Limar, before missing six games with a foot injury.

“Every year, once his role and his opportunity continue to grow, and I said, just keep working it and it’s going to come,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in early September. “And this year has come. He's a player that we know what to expect from him when he steps on the field. He does his job, he does his assignment, he works extremely hard. He expects a lot of his teammates.”

However, Limar ended up falling behind Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. on the depth chart. Now he will finish his college career on the other side of the Oregon-Washington rivalry.

