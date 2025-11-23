Dan Lanning's Contract With Oregon Receives Major Update After USC Game
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made it crystal clear that he's staying in Eugene for the long run.
That didn't change after Saturday night's 42-27 win over the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium, as Lanning delivered some more strong comments about his commitment to the program.
But with the win, his contract received an automatic update that ensures he will be with Oregon for even longer.
Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Hits Contract Incentive
According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, Lanning has earned an automatic one-year extension on his current contract after earning his 10th win of the season.
Lanning is now under contract through the 2031 season on a deal that's currently worth $10.6 million.
Lanning has led Oregon to 10+ wins in each season he took over in 2022 for current Miami coach Mario Cristobal. This included a 13-1 record last year, which was highlighted by a Big Ten Championship title and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.
MORE: The Betting Line Keeps Moving For Oregon vs. USC
MORE: Oregon’s Bear Alexander Gains NFL Buzz Before Pivotal USC Game
MORE: Weather Forecast May Give Oregon Ducks the Edge Over USC
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Barring some epic chaos, the Ducks are now essentially a lock to make it back to the College Football Playoff. Even if that means missing out on another trip to the Big Ten Championship, Lanning still has Oregon on path toward meeting its championship-level expectations this season.
Dan Lanning's Clear Statement on Commitment to Oregon Ducks
As if the contract update wasn't reason enough for Oregon fans to feel comfortable about Lanning's future in Eugene, he was asked about his future once again after the win.
The message? He's "not interested" in leaving.
"I guess ultimately people realize at this point that I'm not interested in being anywhere else, like I've said for a long time," Lanning said. "As long as I win, I get the opportunity to be here. That's on me, right? So, this is where I'll be as long as I do that."
“What I can speak to is that my situation's so good that I feel really comfortable saying that, right?" Lanning continued. "I love this place, and more than that, I love the commitment that they've given to me. Somebody gave me this opportunity. Not everybody gets that. I can't speak for anybody else's situation when it comes to that. So, probably tells you how special Oregon is. And certainly, how special I feel getting to be here and getting to coach here. What a privilege that is for me. That's something I'll never take for granted, and I want to be able to see it through.”
Even if Lanning leads the Ducks to a national championship in the near future, it appears it would take quite a bit for him to feel motivated to leave Eugene.
Should Oregon win it all, even as soon as this year, many fans likely wouldn't have any issue with him pursuing other opportunities in the NFL -- similar to what Jim Harbaugh did -- but Lanning will continue to have a chance at etching his name as one of the best coaches in Oregon history if he stays in Eugene for years to come.