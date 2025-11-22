Injured Oregon Ducks Get a Spark as Malik Benson Hits Punt-Return Milestone
EUGENE - Injuries are plaguing the Oregon Ducks’ roster at a bad time, especially when it comes to the wide receiver position. The Ducks entered their matchup with the USC Trojans with little depth, but that hasn’t been much of a problem for Oregon.
Wide receiver Malik Benson provided a needed spark with notable milestone. Benson electrified for the program’s first punt return touchdown this season to give the Ducks a first-half lead. Oregon is without receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Evan Stewart for the second-to-last game of the regular season.
Benson’s 85-yard house call encapsulated his ability to step up for the Ducks when facing adversity this season.
Malik Benson Stepping Up Amid Wide Receiver Injuries
Benson made a 24-yard reception on Oregon’s second offensive play of the game to set the tone for the matchup.
A quarter later, he caught the ball by the Oregon 15-yard line on the punt return and raced past half a dozen Trojans on the left sideline to find the endzone. It was the first punt return touchdown for the Ducks since they played the Boise State Broncos in the second game of the 2024 season.
Bryant suffered an injury early in Oregon’s road game at Iowa, while Moore is missing his third consecutive game. Stewart hasn’t played this season. Benson recorded 80 yards on four receptions for a 20-yard average between the matchups versus the Hawkeyes and the Golden Gophers.
“We've said strength in numbers all season, and these last couple games, it's really starting to show up where we need other guys to step up and create opportunities, and they've done a great job of that,” coach Dan Lanning said after the Minnesota game.
Benson caught a 30-yard pass on the following offensive drive against USC to bring his first-half total up to 57 yards on three receptions.
The veteran receiver’s first-half highlights against the Trojans weren’t the first time he had clutch plays for Oregon. In the Ducks’ comeback victory at Iowa, Benson caught a 24-yard pass on the game-winning drive to help the team get into field goal position.
“I have 100 percent trust in Malik,” Dante Moore said. “But overall, I give most credit to Malik, because he came down with the catch.”
The Ducks Get Creative with Offensive Play Calling
Oregon ended the first half with a 28-14 advantage over the Trojans. In addition to Benson’s touchdown, running back Jordon Davison rushed for a score, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq received a touchdown pass.
...And then there was linebacker Bryce Boettcher who rushed for a touchdown.
“We'll continue to be creative,” Lanning said after the injuries in Iowa. “Well, I'm sure we'll see some stuff out there that's different.”
The matchup versus USC was the Eugene native’s final regular-season game at Autzen Stadium. It also marked his first career rushing touchdown. Boettcher and Benson were among the seniors Oregon honored pregame.
“Forever grateful for those guys, for what they've contributed,” Lanning said. “And to think this could be this could be last time they get to play on this field, I probably haven't hit it enough this week, for what those guys mean to us and the work that they've put in.
“I know that we talk about a player-led team, it's really driven by those guys," he continued. "And their focus and really the intensity that they bring in the standard that they hold our program to. So really grateful for every one of those guys.”