Dan Lanning Criticism From Will Compton Falls Apart Under Scrutiny
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The Oregon Ducks and Dan Lanning have done an excellent job through Lanning’s tenure of “blocking out the noise” and any distractions from the media throughout the season and off-season.
With Lanning at the helm of one of the most prestigious programs, there will be media personalities throughout the country who want to give their takes on the state of the program. One sports media personality, Will Compton, who is on the podcast “Bussin' With the Boys”, recently called out Lanning during a podcast with co-host Taylor Lewan.
“It feels like the stars are aligned for Oregon to win a national championship this year, their fanbase rips, their players are bought in, you've got to look at Lanning if they don't get it done this year,” Compton said.
Unfair Criticism Of Dan Lanning
The narrative surrounding Lanning that he has to “win now” could be attributed to a few reasons. Lanning is a prominent college football coach in the country, whether its his opinion on changing the College Football Playoff or his comments during the “Ducks vs. Them” videos that the video team for Oregon produces each week during the season.
While Lanning’s demeanor is certain to draw eyeballs to both him and the program at Oregon, the narrative that he has to “win now” is a bit strange. It took former Alabama coach Nick Saban eight years of coaching at the power five level before he won a national championship, and he did so at age 52 in 2003 with LSU. Lanning is currently only 39 years old and has only been a head coach for four full seasons.
More reasons why this take falls apart under scrutiny...
Lanning has Led Ducks Further in Each of his Last Three Seasons
Even if Lanning doesn't win the national championship in 2026 with the Oregon Ducks, the thought by Compton that you have to “look at Lanning” is a bit absurd. Lanning is 48-7 in his tenure with the Ducks, and is 2-2 in the College Football Playoff. Lanning and his team have gone further and further in the last three seasons he has been at the helm, with the Ducks reaching the CFP quarterfinal in 2024 and the CFP semifinal in 2025.
It is surprising that Compton would have that hot take about Lanning, as he typically is very positive about the coach and the Ducks.
Lanning has Collected Impressive wins in Tenure With Ducks
Not only has Lanning brought the Ducks further and further in each of the last three seasons, but he has done so in remarkable fashion. Lanning has collected big-time wins over Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan, as well as turning around issues he faced when playing against the rival Washington Huskies, as he is 2-0 against Washington in the last two seasons.
Compton's Comments Just More Noise for Ducks to Block Out
While Lanning and the Ducks certainly have the personnel and a schedule that is optimal for them to make a deep run in the CFP in 2026, Compton’s comments on his podcast are just more “noise” that the Ducks and Lanning have done a great job of blocking out.
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Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.