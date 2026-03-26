Dan Lanning Criticism From Will Compton Falls Apart Under Scrutiny

The Oregon Ducks and Dan Lanning have done an excellent job through Lanning’s tenure of “blocking out the noise” and any distractions from the media throughout the season and off-season.

With Lanning at the helm of one of the most prestigious programs, there will be media personalities throughout the country who want to give their takes on the state of the program. One sports media personality, Will Compton, who is on the podcast “Bussin' With the Boys”, recently called out Lanning during a podcast with co-host Taylor Lewan.

“It feels like the stars are aligned for Oregon to win a national championship this year, their fanbase rips, their players are bought in, you've got to look at Lanning if they don't get it done this year,” Compton said.

Unfair Criticism Of Dan Lanning

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The narrative surrounding Lanning that he has to “win now” could be attributed to a few reasons. Lanning is a prominent college football coach in the country, whether its his opinion on changing the College Football Playoff or his comments during the “Ducks vs. Them” videos that the video team for Oregon produces each week during the season.

While Lanning’s demeanor is certain to draw eyeballs to both him and the program at Oregon, the narrative that he has to “win now” is a bit strange. It took former Alabama coach Nick Saban eight years of coaching at the power five level before he won a national championship, and he did so at age 52 in 2003 with LSU. Lanning is currently only 39 years old and has only been a head coach for four full seasons.

More reasons why this take falls apart under scrutiny...

Lanning has Led Ducks Further in Each of his Last Three Seasons

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Even if Lanning doesn't win the national championship in 2026 with the Oregon Ducks, the thought by Compton that you have to “look at Lanning” is a bit absurd. Lanning is 48-7 in his tenure with the Ducks, and is 2-2 in the College Football Playoff. Lanning and his team have gone further and further in the last three seasons he has been at the helm, with the Ducks reaching the CFP quarterfinal in 2024 and the CFP semifinal in 2025.

It is surprising that Compton would have that hot take about Lanning, as he typically is very positive about the coach and the Ducks.

Lanning has Collected Impressive wins in Tenure With Ducks

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Not only has Lanning brought the Ducks further and further in each of the last three seasons, but he has done so in remarkable fashion. Lanning has collected big-time wins over Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan, as well as turning around issues he faced when playing against the rival Washington Huskies, as he is 2-0 against Washington in the last two seasons.

Compton's Comments Just More Noise for Ducks to Block Out

Feb 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Will Compton on the Up & Adams Fanduel TV set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Lanning and the Ducks certainly have the personnel and a schedule that is optimal for them to make a deep run in the CFP in 2026, Compton’s comments on his podcast are just more “noise” that the Ducks and Lanning have done a great job of blocking out.