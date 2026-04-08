Dan Lanning, Dante Moore Don't Hold Back About Quarterback Akili Smith Jr.

EUGENE, Ore. – While Oregon Ducks quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola continue to receive plenty of attention for what they’ve been able to accomplish at the collegiate level, the program has another quarterback in the room with a lot for fans to be excited about.

Oregon quarterback Akilil Smith Jr. is entering his redshirt freshman season with the team after being a top recruit in California in the 2025 class. Ducks coach Dan Lanning, quarterback coach Koa Ka’ai and Moore all spoke about Smith’s development following a recent spring practice.

What Dan Lanning Said About Akili Smith Jr.

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Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Smith was a consensus four-star quarterback coming out of high school. He competed at Lincoln High School, where he threw over 6,900 yards as a starter. Listed at 6-5, 231 pounds, Smith brings size to the quarterback room.

“I think just the mental game, and there's still big strides to take there. He's a big, strong player. I think he's getting more and more comfortable in the pocket, but there's a lot that we ask our quarterbacks to do. A lot more than what he was asked to do at times, and his offense. So, it's a lot to absorb, and it's not easy just to pick up, but he's definitely grown mentally, probably the most,” Lanning said.

What Koa Ka’ai Said About Akili Smith Jr.

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith spent his true freshman season with the Ducks in what was a loaded quarterback room. Moore was the starter, with Brock Thomas taking over the backup quarterback role. Luke Moga and Austin Novosad were also members of the quarterback room last season.

With Moga and Novosad leaving via the transfer portal, many expect Smith to be behind Moore, Raiola and Thomas. Smith could have the opportunity to showcase his skills again at the spring game, as he continues to develop early in his career. The Ducks’ newly promoted quarterbacks coach, Kai, spoke about his progression during Tuesday’s media.

“I love KJ. It's funny, if you don't know, KJ, you think he's a really shy individual, but that kid is full of life. He's got all the intangibles. He's got the size, he's got the height, he's got the speed, he's got the arm strength, and he's progressed well,” Ka’ai said about Smith.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. carries the ball as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think you want to talk about which guys are probably the best arm talent in the room. KJ is probably the top of that. And he's progressing like the rest of those guys in that room,” he continued.

“I think for him, I think it's for any high school quarterback. When you come from high school, what are you usually running? Some type of spread system. Something that's pretty simplistic, and we're a little bit more NFL-esque here, which is beneficial for more guys, but that acclimation is kind of tough when you transition from high school to college,”Ka’ai said.

“You're not just playing against better players. Now the system's a little different, so I think he's acclimated well. We've definitely seen improvements this spring. I look forward to seeing what the rest of spring looks like for him and especially fall camp,” he concluded.

What Dante Moore Said About Akili Smith Jr.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In addition to being a blue-chip recruit, Smith was a legacy commitment. His father, Akili Smith Sr., also competed for the Ducks from 1997-98. Moore brought up during his media availability how Smith learned from a high-level quarterback growing up.

Moore has seen firsthand how Smith has matured as one of the quarterbacks who continues to compete with him for a major role in the offense.

“KJ is a great kid. He's somebody that, of course, has a great father that has played the position at a very high level. And he works his tail off. He's very young, so he's making mistakes that happen at practice,” Moore said about Smith.

Oct 22, 2000; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Akili Smith (11) scrambles with the ball during the game against the Denver Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals beat the Broncos 31-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

“And one thing I love about him, and I kind of told him this morning, is he knows when he messes up, and he's going to take the blame,” he continued. “If someone else messes up as a quarterback, you always have to take the blame. He's doing a great job just watching the film, making sure that when he does make that mistake, that he doesn't do it again.”

“His arm talent is insane. Today I see him throw up a 65-yard post down the field. I'm just like, I'd never seen that before, but that was a great throw. He can make plays like that, but mentally, he's getting better from when he first came in. He's been doing a great job taking leaps, and he's getting better day by day.”

The Oregon spring game is set for Saturday, Apr. 25, at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium. Ducks fans will hope they get to see a deep dime from Smith with their own eyes.