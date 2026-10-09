Dan Lanning Details How Oregon Players Have Rallied Behind Dylan Raiola

Ever since Oregon quarterback Dante Moore went down in the No. 13 Ducks' 41-27 win over the No. 19 USC Trojans on Sept. 26, the team has rallied around backup Dylan Raiola.

The former Nebraska Cornhuskers signal caller embraced the moment, leading the Ducks to a season-defining victory over the Trojans, while throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-25 passing.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola is expected to start for the Ducks on Saturday against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins at quarterback, as Moore has officially been ruled out. The Ducks have continued to rally behind Raiola and will on Saturday against the Bruins, which is something coach Dan Lanning spoke about on Wednesday.

Dan Lanning On How Team Has Rallied Behind Dylan Raiola

“Yeah, I mean, you might not enjoy this, but it's been business as usual in a lot of ways, right? He had an exception when he stepped out there on the field and performed at a really high level, and everybody had confidence in him because they see him do it a lot in practice. You got a lot of reps in practice, regardless of where you’re sitting,” Lanning said.

“So very similar in that situation for him is he went out there and executed, and now everybody expects every one of the guys on the team to continue to grow and continue to improve and take advantage of opportunities when they get him,” Lanning continued.

Dante Moore's Recovery Process

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore’s return to practice on Monday was an encouraging sign in his recovery process after he entered concussion protocol following the win over USC. However, Lanning has expressed caution about rushing Moore back on the field, as it’s important, especially when dealing with a player who’s in concussion protocol.

The Ducks look to add another ranked win to an already impressive College Football Playoff resume with a win over the No. 21 UCLA Bruins. The Ducks and Bruins kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Keys to Orregon Ducks Win Over UCLA Bruins

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney (left) yells to running back Wayne Knight (3) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds list the Ducks as 11.5-point favorites over the Bruins, with the over/under line at 58.5 points. UCLA, however, is a team the Ducks can’t afford to take for granted. The Bruins are rolling under first-year coach Bob Chesney, undefeated at 4-0 with double-digit wins over the California Golden Bears, San Diego State Aztecs, Purdue Boilermakers, and Maryland Terrapins.

While the Bruins have had an overwhelming turnaround in roster talent in their first season under Chesney, there are holes in UCLA's defense that Raiola and the Ducks will look to exploit. The Bruins' defense is allowing 20.5 PPG against Big Ten opponents this season, with 38 of those 41 points coming in their 52-38 home win over the Boilermakers on Sept. 19 at the Rose Bowl.

The Ducks' defense allowed an average of 31 PPG in their marquee games against the No. 23 Boise State Broncos, No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys, and No. 19 USC Trojans. In what could be an offensive shootout, the Ducks may need to step up in key moments to win. One of the ways to do that make quarterback Nico Iamaleava beat them. If the Ducks' defense can lock down Iamaleava, they will win their sixth consecutive game in their series with the Bruins.

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