Dan Lanning Dropped A Joke About Oregon's Punter And The Transfer Portal
While Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says his comment about No. 4 Oregon’s NIL funding and opportunities for players was intended to be a compliment - Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team took to it to heart demolishing OSU 69-3.
During the blowout, Oregon decided to punt twice in the fourth quarter—marking the first time to do so this season.
While speaking to the media on Monday, Lanning played into the comments made by Gundy ahead of the matchup with a joke about the risk of his punter James Ferguson-Reynolds transferring.
Lanning Can Stand his Ground
“Yeah, I was worried if we didn’t punt, we’d probably lose the punter to the portal,” Lanning said jokingly on Sept. 8.
All of this began from the comments Gundy said on his weekly radio show where he said, "I think Oregon spent close to $40 [million] last year alone....So, that was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million."
But Gundy didn't leave it at there he also said, "it'll cost a lot of money to keep" redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore.
Gundy made the argument that programs like Oregon should be playing teams that spend as much as the Ducks do.
"If you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you better be invested in winning. We spend to win," Lanning said.
Comments Motivated Oregon
In the past, Lanning has thought of creative ways to motivate his team ahead of games that might appear easy on paper, but tough when it comes game time.
Last season, he incorporated the Wisconsin Badgers infamous "Jump Around" hype song that plays at the end of the third quarter. Ahead of Oregon's game vs. the Michigan Wolverines in the Big House, Lanning motivated with the movie 'Gladiator' - inspiring his team to use the 'thumbs down' gesture, meaning no mercy.
But this time around Oregon didn't need a creative way to get the players energy through the roof because coach Gundy did it for them.
After the win over Oklahoma State, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said it was not only personal for him but everyone else on the team.
"It's like you're attacking a family member. I feel like, as a whole team, it hit close to home," Moore said. "We knew that, every week, there's always going to be some trash talk coming. But for him to attack Phil [Knight], and to attack Coach Lanning, attack our team, was kind of personal."
Lanning Evaluates Oregon's Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
Lanning evaluated the senior transfer from Boise State, punter Ferguson-Reynolds after his performance.
"He’s done a good job. And had an unbelievable fall camp, like did a really good job, we had good competition," Lanning said. "Ultimately, for both those guys. I think they made each other better, but (Ferguson-Reynolds) has done a good job. He’s earned that spot and I think he went and executed there to pin it inside the 10 and have good kicks to help us out.”
Ferguson-Reynolds' and the Ducks' next opportunity is on the road on Sept. 13. against the Northwestern Wildcats.