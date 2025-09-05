Oregon Ducks' 3 Keys To Victory Over Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy and Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's back-and-forth really got the anticipation for this key matchup rolling early in the week.
With Oregon welcoming another home crowd in Eugene, what's needed for the No. 6 program in all of college football to move to 2-0 on the 2025 season? It starts with keeping redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's jersey clean, this deep running back group under coach Ra'Shaad Samples, and an early edge rush attack to startle the young, inexperienced Oklahoma State quarterback.
Keep Dante Moore as cool, calm, and collected as possible
Moore went essentially untouched in the season opener, thanks to the transfer portal haul that was acquired during the offseason to make sure of that. The UCLA Bruins transfer threw for 213 passing yards and three touchdowns on 18-for-23 completions against the Montana State Bobcats.
Led by redshirt senior offensive tackle Isaiah World from the Nevada Wolfpack, the Ducks' offensive line allowed zero sacks and zero tackles for losses.
Move forward with allowing Moore more time in the pocket in order to get settled, scan the field, and let it fly against the Oklahoma State secondary.
Continue to divvy up the rock on the ground, find Makhi Hughes touches
Oregon has multiple potential players in the backfield who could break out this season, including a pair of true freshman running backs in Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, who showed out in their collegiate debut. The two combined for 74 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Davison finished with three rushing touchdowns.
Not to mention redshirt senior running back Noah Whittington and his reliability factor. He took most of the workload on 10 carries for 68 yards to go along with a touchdown run for the Ducks.
As for Tulane Green Wave transfer and redshirt junior running back Makhi Hughes, he only received one touch for two yards in the Week 1 59-13 beatdown of Montana State. Can and will he be a prime part of the offense when it matters most against, say, the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions or the Indiana Hoosiers?
Lanning expanded further on why Hughes' role in the opening game was limited when speaking with the media:
"We have a lot of really, really talented players, and it's going to be a continued challenge for us to figure out how do we use guys in the proper roles."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
Get in the face of the young, inexperienced Oklahoma State quarterback
As for Oklahoma State's quarterback situation, redshirt freshman quarterback Hauss Hejny underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left foot that he suffered during the 27-7 season-opening win over the UT Martin Skyhawks, Gundy named another redshirt freshman quarterback the new starter, the amateur Zane Flores, but doesn't seem to be worried about his play when dealing with the bright lights of Autzen Stadium after speaking on his weekly radio show.
"I don't know if the environment (at Autzen Stadium) will affect him a lot."- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
Junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei led Oregon in sacks with 10.5 in the 2024 season, and he already put together two sacks in his first opportunity of 2025. Time for the preseason All-American to continue to be aggressive and get in the face of the juvenile Flores. The Oklahoma State offensive line allowed four sacks and nine tackles for losses against UT Martin in Week 1.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks are heavily favored and back to 28.5 points against the Cowboys. The moneyline for Oregon is -7000 and +2000 for Oklahoma State. The over/under is down a bit at 55.5, previously at 57.5.
The Week 2 matchup between the Big 12 Conference and the Big Ten Conference will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jenny Dell have the broadcast call.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.