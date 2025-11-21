Dan Lanning Opens Up On Marcus Mariota’s Lasting Oregon Impact
Week 13 marks not only a must-win matchup for the No. 7 Oregon Ducks against the No. 15 USC Trojans, but the return of one of the program’s most prominent alumni.
ESPN’s College GameDay announced that the Ducks' only Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Marcus Mariota, will be the guest picker for Saturday’s show. Mariota is also getting inducted into the Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.
Current Oregon coach Dan Lanning got candid about Mariota’s impact on the program during his Wednesday press conference.
The Opportunity to Honor a Program Legend
Mariota shattered records throughout his Ducks career. He exited the program as the program and Pac-12 leader in total offense (13,033 yards) and was a three-time Pac-12 first-team quarterback.
The quarterback won the Heisman in his final season in 2014, when he also led Oregon to the National Championship. Mariota set multiple single season program records that year, including touchdown passes (42), passing yards (4,454), pass completions (304) and competition percentage (.685).
Now 10 years after going No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft, Mariota has played in seven games for the Washington Commanders this season. He’s started in nearly half of their games this season, with Jayden Daniels missing time due to injury.
Mariota and Washington are on a bye in week 12 of NFL action, providing him with the opportunity to return to Eugene.
“Marcus is a guy that we're just so proud of here, and to see the level that he's been able to play at here and then to carry that on to the NFL. I walked up the field last week, and I saw his wife, Kiyomi, and Sabrina, and Hroniss,” Lanning said. “I mean, players that have played here in the past, they come back and they give so much.”
“And we just want him to know we want him to be a part of what we're doing,” he continued. “And to get the opportunity to honor a guy like Marcus, he's very deserving. Obviously, had an unbelievable career here and then an unbelievable career in the NFL, but we're glad that they want to be a part of what's going on here at Oregon, and continue to have a sense of pride in the fact that they got to play here. So really proud of him and happy for him.”
The Oregon Hall of Fame class will also honor former center Hroniss Grasu, softball star Janie (Taked) Reed, javelin thrower Sam Crouser, track and field star Jenna Prandini and the 2011-14 women’s indoor track and field teams.
Mariota’s Influence on the Next Generation
Current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore spoke about his relationship with Mariota ahead of the weekend.
"Growing up, he was a quarterback that everyone loved watching. He's for sure a GOAT around here at the University of Oregon," Moore said. "He's somebody as a quarterback that you just love watching play, watching him in the NFL currently and in college of him just making plays.”
Ducks stars, especially quarterbacks, have been vocal over the years about Mariota’s eagerness to provide mentorship. Recently, 2024 quarterback Dillon Gabriel talked about his connection with Mariota, with both coming from Hawaii. Justin Herbert also said during his final season at Oregon in 2020 that Mariota was a “great mentor” and continuously reached out.