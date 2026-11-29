A 33-27 double overtime loss to the No. 24 Washington Huskies dashed the No. 12 Oregon Ducks’ chances of securing a Big Ten Championship berth and reaching the College Football Playoff.

What was a rollercoaster season featured plenty of ups and downs throughout the regular-season finale. After the Ducks’ CFP and National Championship ambitions came crashing down at the hands of their bitter rival, coach Dan Lanning offered a one-word description of the season.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups ahead of the Ducks' Week 13 game against Washington on Nov. 28, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“That's a good question. I can think of a lot of words. Yeah, I'll start. I'll just say growth, but there's a lot of other words I'm thinking, too,” Lanning said.

“Why growth? Ultimately, we got put in some situations and created situations for ourselves that we had to adapt and adjust, and I think you saw that throughout this year with this team,” he continued. “You saw a team that did that, and guess what? There's still growth moments.”

“Even here at the end, there's still an opportunity for us to go learn. Whether it's the two minutes before half that we didn't manage well, whether it's just the execution on the field, and again, how to handle moments like this?”

Lanning went on to address running back Brandon Smith’s injury status, kicker Gage Hurych’s missed extra point and the emotions of the locker room in his postgame press conference.

What Dan Lanning Said After Washington Huskies

Opening Statement:

“Disappointing moment there for our team. There was plenty of opportunities to be able to have success in that game, and ultimately we didn't deserve that opportunity to be able to win because we weren't able to finish.”

“I do want to give unbelievable credit to our crowd. They were amazing tonight and also want to give credit to Washington for being able to be resilient there down the stretch and be able to make one more play than us. They were well coached and executed well. We did not execute well enough.”

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ultimately, defensively hurt ourselves too many times on third down, weren't able to get off the field. They were almost 50 percent on third down. We had to be better than that, and certainly controlled the quarterback at times. But in some critical moments, he was able to make some advantageous plays and create for them.”

“And then offensively, we weren't able to put enough sustained drives together and create plays, so we felt like this was a game that who creates negatives and eliminates negatives, and then creates explosive plays, and eliminating explosive plays is going to have success. And just wasn't enough of that for both sides.”

“A lot of people will point at the extra point there at the end, and obviously we're potentially talking about a different result if that goes in, but it doesn't come down to one play. And obviously the missed field goals, you know, those went back-to-back. I'll have to watch the film to see exactly where those happen.”

“But there's moments like that in the game that get acknowledged as the reason that there wasn't success. And I can point out a lot of other plays that were the reason there wasn't success, and we have to be better as a unit and a team. We responded to a lot of adversity throughout the season.”

“Kudos to our seniors. I certainly didn't want their last game here at Autzen to feel like that or finish like that, and I thought they fought, and we just didn't fight well enough. We didn't have 11 guys on the same page doing a great job.”

“We're getting an opportunity to play in a great bowl game, and want to make sure we get a chance to cap that off for these guys. That's kind of down the road right now. There's a lot of guys hurting out of the locker room, and I'm feeling for them. But we can go and open it up for questions.”

If the Offense Tightened Up During Overtime:

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I don't think necessarily. I do think we were able to create some success with tempo. And again, the very first overtime, we didn't get yard - it all goes back to our efficiency on first down. We were able to be efficient on first down. We were able to create and keep things moving. That second, that first overtime, we didn't create efficiency on first down.”

‘We ended up throwing a ball on second down and not having success there. And now you're looking at third-and-10. And a field goal that you feel like you have a chance to make, and obviously the trajectory of the kick. It was lower and not high enough to be able to get over. But have to evaluate the protection as well.”

“Second overtime, start off with a run. Had an opportunity for a pass that they really covered pretty well, that we thought might be there on film, and then obviously weren't able to have success there on third or fourth. So, I don't think there was a lack of aggression. You know, it was a little bit of the brand of ball that they played, they had a really good plan, and how they played, and we just didn't take advantage of the things that existed there for us.”

What They Can Take Away From This Season:

“Yeah, I think more than anything, this group has been battle-tested, and it doesn't discredit the seniors and all the games that they have been able to win. There's a lot of guys that stepped in that field today for the last time, and they've been a part of some really big moments here at Oregon, and they've created a lot more success than a lot of people.

“But ultimately, that you learn from disappointment. You can learn life lessons from disappointment. There's some disappointment in this season. There's some disappointment in this finish tonight. But sometimes those are the best lessons learned.”

“I hate that everybody else has to experience that. I hate that our fans have to go through that. And certainly the players on that team, they're hurt in that locker room. But there's opportunities for growth within that. So that's the key: is how are you going to respond to those moments and be able to take it and grow.”

Going Away From Running Back Brandon Smith:

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych kicks a field goal as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He got banged up. He got banged up. Being conscientious of the player. He got on the big kickoff return, got tackled out of bounds. It looked like, to me, it was really down for a while. Had to send him in to get imaging done to see if he was okay.”

“Was able to come back out and get loose, and then see if we could utilize him. And he did. He came back and was able to have some success. And I'll go back and evaluate where we were at from a play -call standpoint and how that looked as far as his usage there and overtime. But he was dinged.”

If He Can Appreciate His Team Getting Back Into a Position to Compete:

“Yeah, I think there's some life lessons there, and I think that the guys in our room had an opportunity to come in throughout this season just because of the experiences that they have, and there's probably not going to be a great appreciation for it because we're all disappointed.”

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“But there's a reality in it that these guys made a decision to push and continue to elevate week in and week out when they faced a lot of adversity. This season certainly looked a lot different than some of us anticipated. Some of it you control, and some of it you don't, and I think that there's some lessons learned in there for our players and what that looks like.”

What Led to the Breakdown on Third-and-Long:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his loss as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think there's a compilation of things. One, a missed assignment by one guy running one defense when everybody else is running something else. Not tight enough coverage. Not finishing on the quarterback when we knew he's a scrambling threat.”

“And having a guy designated there ready to finish, but doesn't finish. I think you'll go back and you'll look, and it's one thing here. You know, guys jumping offsides. Those critical things that can't happen in this game that you wish you could have back, but we can't have those moments, and we had too many of them tonight.”

Not Using One of Their Three Timeouts At the End of the Half:

“Yeah, I think it was mismanagement on our part. Yeah, it wasn't handled right. One, we're backed up the start, so the thought is one, don't put the ball in jeopardy. And when the run breaks, you could have certainly banged one then, but we called a tempo call.”

“Didn't get it really snapped fast enough. We were slower to get it snapped than we needed. And then when it got to the point where it was realistically we weren't going to be able to get to the field goal. It didn't make sense to be aggressive and call a timeout there.”

“So didn't leave ourselves enough time. But I think that's mismanagement on my part and poor communication with our staff on how we should start that drive.”

Conversation With Kicker Gage Hurych:

“I haven't spoken to Gage directly yet, but certainly we'll take that opportunity. But I think everyone realizes everybody in that locker room realizes there were other moments in that game that led to us not being successful. And I'm sure he's hurting right now, just like everybody else in that locker room is, but he shouldn't shield or wear all the blame for the results of that game.”

What Stands Out About This Senior Day:

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu raises a hand to the crowd as he walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, a lot of those guys that were taking the field tonight, those are guys that have been here through and through with us, and getting to see them walk out of the odds, and I told the team that there wasn't a secondary plan or a secondary speech in this game afterwards for what if this happened.”

“Because we had prepared well. I really do feel like that, and we had planned on the opportunity to get to keep playing. So, I'm disappointed that it didn't get to finish for those guys, especially those guys that have been a part of what we've done here for so long, guys like Devon Jackson that have been here since day one and really grown.”

“And you see those guys walk out on the field, you recognize, man, this guy's completely different than when he got here, and not necessarily internally, but in every way of what they've maximized and the opportunity that they've had here at Oregon.”

“So I'm proud of them. I hurt for them right now, but really grateful for their contribution to our team and ability to maximize the opportunity of being here.”

What He’ll Remember the Most From This Group:

“Probably response. Again, when we face some tough moments throughout this year, I thought they responded well, and probably not soon enough. But that's also an acknowledgement of me in my response. And it maybe didn't happen soon enough, but I think we learned some real lessons and some valuable lessons in that process.”

What the Next Couple Weeks Look Like:

“I think a lot of conversations. And I think that's where it all starts. We talk to our players about what it means to be a man in that locker room and the opportunity to have conversations of best foot forward.”

“How can you still find an opportunity to add value for yourself personally and for the team in the future? So, there's going to be a ton of conversations throughout the next week about we can improve this program moving forward.”

Message to the Team After the Game:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, a lot of the same things that I've said to you guys here. And the reality is, one is not measured by one play. But there's going to be a lot of one plays that you're going to go back and evaluate and say you could have been a little bit better in this moment. Myself included.”

“But ultimately, it doesn't tarnish the fact of what your responses look like this season. It doesn't tarnish the fact of what your future holds, regardless if you play another snap here at Oregon. Or what your future holds as a father someday, as a professional someday.”

“There's a lot of opportunities for us to be able to build from that. And told them I'm proud of them, and I love them, and I care for them. I'm sorry they have to hurt. You don't ever want somebody you care about to experience what those guys are feeling right now, and it's hard.”

“But I also told them that there's an emotional, and then there's a mature response, and we got to challenge ourselves to be a team that has a mature response in these moments, and not be irrational, and then really focus on what is the next step for you personally, and then for us as a team.”

Showing What the Program Needs to Do to Win a National Championship:

“Yeah, I think there's a lot of lessons learned, and every season's a life of its own. It's an individual season, and I think that's one thing that every player in our program and every coach in our program recognizes that there's win games before the season starts.”

“You win them by going out there and executing at a really high level. And we found some of those things out this year that are going to help us be better. But there's going to be a lot of differences in this team and next year's team beyond just the growth we experience this year. It's going to be what are we able to do in offseason studies to improve ourselves?”

“Where are we able to grow in the weight room? What's the work that we do in the summer? What value can we add from a schematic standpoint? What value can we add from a player acquisition standpoint? There's a lot of pieces that's going to make this next year's team look different than the team it is currently.”

“But then there's also a lot of sense of excitement for the future of what exists here. This season's not done yet. We want to focus on what this last opportunity looks like for our guys to be able to finish this off the right way. But there's an opportunity to say okay, how can we continue to grow and improve? Which has always been a DNA trait for us.”

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