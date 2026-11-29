Both Oregon and Washington played through the fog on Saturday night, but now the Ducks' bowl picture is starting to become clearer.

Unfortunately for the Ducks, it won't involve the College Football Playoff, as the Huskies escaped 33-27 in double overtime on Nov. 28 in Eugene.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups ahead of the Ducks' Week 13 game against Washington on Nov. 28, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So now this question rises: Where will Oregon play next if the next destination isn't the Big Ten Championship Conference game? Or even the CFP?

Bowl Scenarios Oregon is Now Facing

The Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas rises as one potential place that will feature quarterback Dylan Raiola, rising freshman running back Brandon Smith, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and the rest of the Ducks. Ironically, Washington received a Sun Bowl projection three days prior to the Huskies knocking off Oregon.

This contest pits a former Pac-12 team against an ACC representative, which therefore makes Oregon eligible for this showdown. Perhaps 8-4 Clemson becomes the opponent should this contest happen. However, another former Pac-12 representative is eligble for participation in this bowl contest: Stanford at 7-5.

So Oregon may end up looking elsewhere and even play at a spot much closer to the Ducks. The Holiday Bowl down in San Diego, California, sets up an ACC versus Pac-12 legacy contest. Oregon has played four times in this contest, owning a 3-1 overall record there.

The final bowl possibility is a trip to Sin City for the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve. Oregon could entertain a meeting with an SEC opponent or face a bowl eligible team from the eight-member Pac-12. This bowl game may entertain an Oregon-Kentucky meeting, which puts former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein in the spotlight here too.

Previous Oregon Projection Before Washington Loss

Oregon running back Brandon Smith carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon originally entered the final Saturday of Nov. 2026 positioned to play for the Big Ten title. All thanks to its sudden surge that created an 8-3 mark.

The Ducks even received some help out of USC, with the Trojans thrashing a previous 10-1 UCLA team in Pasadena 45-10 during the same weekend.

The Ducks became projected to clinch the No. 11 seed in the 12-team playoff. And Oregon's opponent via this projection? Alabama as the sixth overall seed.

Oregon running back Brandon Smith carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Oregon isn't the only team in the nation dealing with a tough loss. The Crimson Tide fell in astonishing fashion in front of their own home crowd against Auburn. The unranked Tigers pulled off a 30-23 victory that dropped Alabama to 9-3... and likely out of the CFP race too.

Even ESPN college football analyst Mark Schlabach picked an Oregon versus Alabama showdown with the Ducks heading to Bryant-Denny Stadium, but as a No. 10 against No. 7 showdown.

What Now Happens in Big Ten Title Race

Oregon inside linebacker Dylan Williams, right, hits Washington running back Jayden Limar as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turns out UCLA's lopsided loss became a surprise blessing in disguise. Washington pulling the upset of Oregon sends the Bruins to Indianapolis on Dec. 5 for the Big Ten title game. And defending champion Indiana now awaits UCLA.

Again, a Ducks victory would've set up a Oregon versus Iowa showdown. Coach Dan Lanning would've taken on longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz inside the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

But now Oregon must wait until the first week of December to find out its next game.

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