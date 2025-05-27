Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning, Oregon Duck Mascot Featured On EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Cover

Amongst the icons of the modern age of college football, Oregon Duck fans can find the iconic Duck mascot and coach Dan Lanning on the newly released EA Sports College Football 26 video game cover.

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning answers questions during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning answers questions during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

This Tuesday, college football fans across the nation got their first look at the EA Sports College Football 26 video game cover. Now in it's second year since reviving the series, the popular game series is branching out with a deluxe edition cover featuring football greats of the past and present, including the Oregon Ducks.

On the deluxe cover, released by the game production company on their social media platforms, is advertised to include "Powerhouse Programs. Real World Coaches. Electric Traditions. Experience it all in #CFB26."

That cover features Oregon Ducks' coach Dan Lanning and The Oregon Duck mascot in the fifth row of the deluxe cover, towards the right. The Duck has his hands raised upright as if to cheer, as Lanning shows a small smirk.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Duck mascot makes snow angels in confetti after defeating the Penn State Nitta
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Duck mascot makes snow angels in confetti after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Duck is one of four mascots shown on the cover, including Hairy Dawg of Georgia, Smokey the dog from Tennessee, and The Tiger from Clemson. Lanning is joined by other coaches including Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss, Kirby Smart of Georgia, Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame, Ryan Day of Ohio State, James Franklin of Penn State, and former Oregon offensive coordinator and current Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham.

Lanning and Smart are the only two coaches on the cover of EA College Football 26 to also be joined by the mascots of their respective programs.

The two cover stars for this years' edition, featured on the front of both the regular and deluxe editions, is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Alabama wide receiver Ryan "Hollywood" Williams. On the regular cover behind Williams' head, fans can get a glimpse at the Oregon "O", taking a prominent spot in the regular cover background.

MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Out Duels Caitlin Clark, Makes Franchise History

MORE: Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Changing Positions? Laremy Tunsil Trade Impact

MORE: Longest College Football Home Winning Streaks: Georgia, Washington, Oregon Ducks

This official deluxe cover is somewhat similar to a version that was leaked in March by Instagram user TubbyCFB. In the leaked cover shot at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, the cover stars sit in the front of the shot like the official cover. Smart, Franklin, and Kiffin are all included in the leak with The Duck. However, it seems that Lanning might have been added in post-production for the official deluxe cover.

According to EA's official website, the inclusion of several college coaches on this new cover implies that players can operate the game from the perspective of a coach.

"Bring Glory Home in EA SPORTS™ College Football 26 and experience the world of college football. Whatever path to greatness you choose, from high school recruit to the Heisman, or as a coach, you can forge your legacy," EA's website said about the game on their pre-order page.

The new version of EA Sports College Football will be available on Play Station and XBOX on July 10 at 9 a.m. PT. Pre-order is currently available.

EA Sports College Football 25 became the best-selling sports-themed video game in American history based on sales last year. At launch, the game had more than 2.8 million players and 2.2 million purchasers of the deluxe version.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

Home/Football