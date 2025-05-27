Dan Lanning, Oregon Duck Mascot Featured On EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Cover
This Tuesday, college football fans across the nation got their first look at the EA Sports College Football 26 video game cover. Now in it's second year since reviving the series, the popular game series is branching out with a deluxe edition cover featuring football greats of the past and present, including the Oregon Ducks.
On the deluxe cover, released by the game production company on their social media platforms, is advertised to include "Powerhouse Programs. Real World Coaches. Electric Traditions. Experience it all in #CFB26."
That cover features Oregon Ducks' coach Dan Lanning and The Oregon Duck mascot in the fifth row of the deluxe cover, towards the right. The Duck has his hands raised upright as if to cheer, as Lanning shows a small smirk.
The Duck is one of four mascots shown on the cover, including Hairy Dawg of Georgia, Smokey the dog from Tennessee, and The Tiger from Clemson. Lanning is joined by other coaches including Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss, Kirby Smart of Georgia, Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame, Ryan Day of Ohio State, James Franklin of Penn State, and former Oregon offensive coordinator and current Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham.
Lanning and Smart are the only two coaches on the cover of EA College Football 26 to also be joined by the mascots of their respective programs.
The two cover stars for this years' edition, featured on the front of both the regular and deluxe editions, is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Alabama wide receiver Ryan "Hollywood" Williams. On the regular cover behind Williams' head, fans can get a glimpse at the Oregon "O", taking a prominent spot in the regular cover background.
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Out Duels Caitlin Clark, Makes Franchise History
MORE: Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Changing Positions? Laremy Tunsil Trade Impact
MORE: Longest College Football Home Winning Streaks: Georgia, Washington, Oregon Ducks
This official deluxe cover is somewhat similar to a version that was leaked in March by Instagram user TubbyCFB. In the leaked cover shot at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, the cover stars sit in the front of the shot like the official cover. Smart, Franklin, and Kiffin are all included in the leak with The Duck. However, it seems that Lanning might have been added in post-production for the official deluxe cover.
According to EA's official website, the inclusion of several college coaches on this new cover implies that players can operate the game from the perspective of a coach.
"Bring Glory Home in EA SPORTS™ College Football 26 and experience the world of college football. Whatever path to greatness you choose, from high school recruit to the Heisman, or as a coach, you can forge your legacy," EA's website said about the game on their pre-order page.
The new version of EA Sports College Football will be available on Play Station and XBOX on July 10 at 9 a.m. PT. Pre-order is currently available.
EA Sports College Football 25 became the best-selling sports-themed video game in American history based on sales last year. At launch, the game had more than 2.8 million players and 2.2 million purchasers of the deluxe version.