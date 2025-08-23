Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks To Return To Big Ten Championship?
The 2025 preseason college football poll came with some surprises, while other teams ranked exactly where fans expected.
But anything can happen between now and the start of the College Football Playoff (CFP). Major upsets are on the horizon, as well as ranking shakeups.
On3's Ari Wasserman listed his top-10 bold predictions for what seems to be an unpredictable season. Among his predictions is that the Oregon Ducks will return to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.
Oregon Ducks: Big Ten Underdogs?
The Ducks didn’t just win the conference title in their first season in the Big Ten – they dominated in the conference. Oregon finished the regular season undefeated.
Despite the program having arguably a lighter schedule in 2025, many in the media still predict the Ducks to take a step back this season. Oregon received a No. 7 preseason ranking, and many outlets have it holding a seven or eight seed in the CFP.
Some have the Ducks missing out on the Big Ten Championship this season, but Wasserman doesn’t buy it.
“People are anticipating Oregon is going to take a sizable step back from last season. That could happen, but those predictions may be a huge mistake,” Wasserman said. “When you go up and down Oregon’s roster — on both sides of the ball — you see dude after dude after dude. Oregon also doesn’t play Ohio State or Michigan in the regular season.”
In 2024, the Ducks defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season and beat the Penn State Nittany Lions in the conference championship. Oregon’s lone loss of the season came in the CFP quarterfinal against the Buckeyes, who went on to win the National Championship.
Penn State received the No. 2 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, followed by Ohio State at No. 3. The Ducks don’t play the Buckeyes in the regular season, but their main challenge comes against the Nittany Lions on Sept. 27 in Penn State’s annual “white out” game.
Roster Changes
A large part of Oregon’s preseason ranking and omission from many Big Ten Championship predictions has to do with the program’s roster changes.
The Ducks will have a new starting quarterback this season. With Dante Moore and Austin Novosad, both redshirt sophomores, being the likely candidates, the starter will be significantly less experienced than his predecessors. Both Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix spent over five seasons playing college football.
“There's going to be growing moments throughout the season that maybe we haven't seen here in the past few years,” offensive coordinator Will Stein said. “But there's growing moments with Dillon too. There's growing moments with Bo when I got here. We tweaked things in the offense, changed some terminology.”
Nix and Gabriel went on to be Heisman Trophy finalists after adjusting to the Oregon scheme. Most of the teams in this year’s preseason top 10 are also set to have a new signal-caller. The No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns, for example, will start a new quarterback, as well as Ohio State.
Oregon has more than just changes at quarterback, however. The program retained many of its possible returners, but 10 players were selected in the NFL Draft while others signed to the NFL as undrafted free agents.
The wide receiver room is nearly unrecognizable compared to 2024, and the Ducks will likely start a new face a running back. Even though it will be a very different team than 2024, Dan Lanning returns his center Iapani Laloulu and brings back key defensive players such as linebacker Bryce Boettcher and EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei.
“There’s a lack of experience, but I would always pick talented players over guys that have a ton of experience, (but) that aren't talented,” Lanning said at the end of fall camp. “We have talented players that maybe don't have as much experience, but in this last month of practice, they've gotten a lot of experience.”
“Over the summer, they've gotten a lot of experience, and then we've seen leadership show up,” Lanning continued. “So that gives me a level of confidence going into the season with the group that we have.”