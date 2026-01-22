Dan Lanning's Oregon Recruiting Machine Is Gaining Speed With At Home Visits

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning wasted little time getting back on the recruiting trail following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The Ducks’ coaching staff has flown all over the country in recent days, with photos surfacing online of Lanning and his assistants meeting with several top recruiting targets. Lanning made a stop in Atlanta to visit transfer portal offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, while multiple elite 2027 high school prospects have revealed visits from Lanning and other members of the Oregon staff.

The Ducks’ Recent Recruiting Targets

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colorado Offensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Seaton

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton, the former Colorado offensive tackle, was reportedly set to visit Eugene ahead of his transfer decision, but didn’t end up making the trip. Instead, Oregon made the trip to him.

Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry went to Atlanta, and Seaton posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday night. Lanning continues to show his belief that no obstacle seems too big to overcome to recruit a player, even if the odds aren’t necessarily in his favor.

2027 Safety Recruit Myles Baker

The Ducks’ coaching staff also made a trip to Sierra Canyon to visit 2027 safety Myles Baker. Lanning, Terry and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton all appeared in a picture alongside Baker, throwing up an “O.” Baker is a four-star by 247Sports, starring for Sierra Canyon after transferring from Bishop Gorman.

I Appreciate Coach Lanning and Coach Hamp coming down to Sierra Canyon and spending some time with me!! #ScoDucks 🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/UvdNYdmNLY — Myles Baker (@Mdot_5) January 22, 2026

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Update On Offensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Seaton

MORE: One Underrated Transfer In The Oregon Ducks' Portal Class

MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten Schedule Reveal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

2027 Offensive Tackle Avery Michael

Offensive tackle Avery Michael is another 2027 recruit in California that Terry visited. He’s a three-star by 247Sports and the No. 60 offensive tackle. The Ducks offered him back in December, with UCLA, Duke, USC and Cal giving him offers since.

2027 Defensive Tackle Elija Harmon

Defensive lineman Elija Harmon committed to Oklahoma back in December, but that didn’t stop the Ducks’ coaching staff from checking in on him. The 6-3, 280-pound defensive lineman is a top-200 recruit by 247Sports with unique speed and size for his position. Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti paid a visit to Harmon during the staff’s recruiting stops.

2027 Linebacker Noah Glover

The Ducks’ linebacker coach, Brian Michalowski, visited Virginia linebacker Noah Glover. Glover is a coveted player at his position, recently receiving offers from Texas, South Carolina, Penn State and Clemson. He’s the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Virginia and the No. 8 linebacker in the 2027 class.

2027 Offensive Lineman Dajohn Yarborough

Lanning and Terry have been hard at work recruiting offensive line prospects. Three-star offensive lineman from the state of Arizona, DaJohn Yarborough, posted a picture with Lanning on Wednesday. Yarborough’s been recruited by programs like Colorado State, Arizona, Washington and North Carolina.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks currently have one commitment for the 2027 recruiting class early in the cycle. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett committed back in June. He’s a top player in the state of Alabama and a top-25 edge, per 247Sports.

Lanning secured his third consecutive top-five recruiting class in 2026. The Ducks finished with five five-star commitments last cycle. They'll look to get another top recruiting class in 2027, with Lanning prioritizing quality over quantity.