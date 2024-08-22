Former Oregon Duck Juwan Johnson Poised for Breakout Year in New Orleans: Injury Update
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has been activated off the Physical Unable to Perform list, clearing him to start the season on time. Suffering a foot injury that required surgery before training camp in June, Johnson practiced for the first time on Aug. 20.
His return is ahead of schedule, and as a result, the Saints gain one of their starters back before the season begins.
“It’s been good to finally get back,” Johnson said to the media after practice. “I think it was just meant for me to come here, show the fans a little something. It’s good to be back, run around and catch the ball. It’s truly been a lot but we’re here now.”
In two weeks the Saints host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on Sept. 8. Johnson feels confident in his ability to contribute immediately. He said, “Well, the good thing about an injury is that you have time to really sit back and look at the playbook.”
For fans of fantasy football, Johnson could provide interesting value at the tight end position in later rounds. Johnson rejoins a talented group of pass catchers with wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, and should be a threat for red zone targets.
In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games, totaling 37 receptions for 368 yards with four touchdowns. A calf injury sidelined Johnson for four games in the early part of the season. In his career with the Saints, Johnson has emerged as a favorite option on third downs, catching 23 first downs in 2023 alone.
The 2022 season was his best statistical season to date in the NFL. Johnson played in all 16 of the Saints' contests, and he caught seven touchdowns on 42 receptions for 508 yards.
One of Johnson's most memorable moments in a Ducks uniform came during the 2020 Rose Bowl against Wisconsin. On a crucial third down with only one minute remaining, Johnson caught a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert behind the line of scrimmage, gaining 28 yards on the play. With a new set of downs, Herbert and the Ducks took a knee to win the game.
As a senior with the Ducks in 2019, Johnson played in the final 10 games after missing the first four due to injury. Johnson hauled in 30 receptions for 467 yards and four touchdowns. After not being drafted, he was signed by the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2020. A receiver in college, Johnson switched to the tight end position in 2022 and has thrived in Klint Kubiak's system, which often utilizes tight ends as receivers.
