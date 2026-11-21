The No. 13 Oregon Ducks appear to be hitting their stride at just the right time. The Ducks kept their foot on the gas all night, resulting in a 45-7 win over Michigan State. After steadily climbing the rankings over the past several weeks, the Ducks, who at one point looked to be on the outside of the playoff picture, are beginning to look like a team capable of making some noise in the postseason.

After taking down then-No. 12 Ohio State on the road in Columbus, Oregon's playoff hopes received new life. However, the Ducks still needed to take care of business against their remaining unranked opponents. With Saturday's win over Michigan State, Oregon has now successfully handled two of those matchups.

Oregon’s Dylan Raiola throws a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks controlled much of Saturday's matchup. Oregon outgained Michigan State 422-200 yards and made the most of its opportunities in all three phases.

However, perhaps most importantly, Friday's Big Ten matchup was another example of Oregon getting back to the undaunted, aggressive mentality that coach Dan Lanning has lived and died by throughout his tenure.

Oregon's win in East Lansing came with plenty of positives, but not everything went the Ducks' way in East Lansing.

Winners:

Chris Hampton and Oregon's defense

Oregon's defense was dominant Friday night and continually set the Ducks' offense up for success. The Spartans struggled to find any rhythm against Oregon's front seven.

Michigan State’s Carson Gulker, right, is pushed out of bounds by Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei after a catch during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State finished with just 200 total yards. Oregon also forced two turnovers and held the Spartans to just seven points. The Ducks also completely eliminated Michigan State's rushing attack, holding the Spartans to 80 rushing yards.

Outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Nasir Wyatt each recorded half of a sack. The defensive dominance was also extremely positive for Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who is in his first season as Oregon's primary defensive coordinator.

The Ducks have just one game remaining on their schedule, and their playoff hopes are still alive. Having a defense capable of controlling games like it did Friday night could prove pivotal down the stretch.

True Freshman Running Back Brandon Smith

Oregon's backfield was shorthanded Friday night, but freshman running back Brandon Smith made sure it wasn't a problem. With fellow running back Jordon Davison sidelined and Dierre Hill Jr. leaving the game with an injury in the first half, the true freshman was called upon to take on a much bigger role and delivered one of his best performances of the season.

Oregon’s Brandon Smith celebrates after a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith had shown flashes over the past couple of weeks, but Friday was a different level of production. The freshman finished with 14 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 14 more yards.

Smith got Oregon on the board with a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before delivering another big play late in the third. After Michigan State scored its lone touchdown of the night, Smith broke loose for a 48-yard run to put Oregon deep in Spartan territory before punching it in from a yard to extend the Ducks' lead to 31-7.

Smith entered the game with 127 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 30 carries this season. He nearly matched that yardage total in a single game while also finding the end zone twice. As Oregon approaches its regular-season finale, Smith's performance was a reminder of the depth the Ducks have in their backfield, especially with Hill's health now worth monitoring.

Oregon's Trickery

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon's aggressive nature was on full display Friday night.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych (97) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With seven seconds remaining in the first half and Oregon leading 10-0, the Ducks lined up for what appeared to be a 33-yard field goal attempt. Instead, kicker Gage Hurych took off with the ball and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown. The score extended Oregon's lead to 17-0 heading into halftime.

The call came with little room for error. Oregon had no timeouts and just seconds left on the clock. Instead of settling for three points, Lanning trusted his special teams to make a play, and Hurych delivered.

It also wasn't the first time Oregon has pulled out a trick play in a big moment. The Ducks used a fake punt against Ohio State in Columbus earlier this month, with Teitum Tuioti connecting with Matayo Uiagalelei for a 30-yard gain to help spark Oregon before halftime.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both calls are key examples of the aggressive approach Lanning has continued to embrace. With the Ducks playing their best football at the right time, that willingness to take chances could be a major factor in their playoff push.

Losers:

Oregon's offensive line

Despite Oregon's dominant 45-7 win over Michigan State, the offensive line was one of the few areas Oregon struggled with.

The Ducks finished with 422 total yards and went 6-for-6 in the red zone, but their pass protection was inconsistent and allowed the Spartans to put pressure on quarterback Dylan Raiola throughout the night.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passses against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State recorded three sacks for 24 yards lost. The Spartans were able to disrupt Raiola in the pocket and force the Ducks into some uncomfortable situations.

The Ducks eventually found success on the ground, including Brandon Smith's 48-yard run in the third quarter, but the pass protection remains something to clean up heading into the regular-season finale.

Against Washington and potentially some of the nation's top defensive fronts in the postseason, Oregon can't afford to give Raiola that little time to operate. The Ducks got away with it Friday night, but the offensive line will need to be better moving forward.

Oregon's Penalties

Penalties were another area Oregon will need to clean up. The Ducks finished with six penalties for 55 yards, and while that was fewer than Michigan State's nine penalties for 75 yards, some of Oregon's miscues came at costly moments.

Michigan State’s Jeremiah Favorite, below, and Jay Coyne FB Caleb Wheatland, left, tackle Oregon’s Simeon Price during the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's lone touchdown drive in the third quarter was aided by three Oregon penalties, including two on fourth down that allowed the Spartans to keep the drive alive.

The Ducks also had a few procedural and discipline-related miscues, including a false start on kicker Gage Hurych during an extra-point attempt and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on offensive lineman Fox Crader.

Those mistakes didn't change the outcome Friday, but they are the kind of details Oregon can't afford to overlook with the regular season winding down.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.