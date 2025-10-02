Dan Lanning Reveals Interesting Story About Dante Moore and Noah Whittington
It's a much needed bye week for the No. 2 Oregon Ducks, as the flock rests and recovers to face No. 8 Indiana at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11. For the Ducks, it's a time to reflect on their strengths and look back on their previous marquee 30-24 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road.
That's where coach Dan Lanning says he found a key factor for this years' Ducks' squad: reciprocal leadership.
In his weekly press conference, the head coach spoke primarily on two exchanges between starting quarterback Dante Moore and starting running back Noah Whittington as the two aided each other in times of doubt before and during Oregon's Penn State challenge.
Elevating Each Other Before the Big Game
Lanning mentioned to the press that during their Wednesday walk through and team meeting, Moore spoke to the team about his appreciation for Whittington the week leading up to Oregon's Happy Valley trip.
According to Lanning, Moore's comments involved Whittington approaching him with constructive criticism after seeing the quarterback had a "lack of focus."
"We talked earlier about Noah Whittington, getting on [Dante Moore} in practice because of a lack of focus and him not, you know, operating the way he wanted to and how he appreciated Noah in that moment," Lanning said.
Leadership Repaid on the Field
Whittington's comments to Moore did not ruffle any feathers for the Duck starter, as the quarterback repaid the show of leadership when Whittington almost made a grave error in the second half against the Nittany Lions.
On first and nine yards to go over halfway through the third quarter, Whittington rushed for a yard gain and seemingly fumbled the ball while being tackled by Penn State defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam.
The call was reversed by officiants due to Whittington's knee being on the ground at the time the ball popped out. During the originally presumed fumble, one player not only chased the Penn State fumble recoveree out of bounds, but also rushed back to Whittington to help him up off the grass.
"On the reverse end, him being able to say 'I'm going to go pick Noah up' after, you know, that play was almost a fumble. We have leaders on our team that can go back and forth and challenge each other to be the best versions of themselves. I think that's really special and that's a part of what Dante's done."
The Bond of a Team
Moore and Whittington's reciprocal leadership before and during one of Oregon's biggest games of the year is one of many ways Lanning argues his team is different from the rest.
That difference starts and ends with the coaching staff, as Moore's story of leadership not only was highlighted on the field with compassion for Whittington during a time of stress, but also in a hug between Oregon's quarterback and coach as the Ducks achieved victory.
"'I love you,'" Lanning said. "It's just - and it's not because of how well he played. It's about the buy in, it's about the work that he's put in, it's about the extra time, it's about the way he treats his teammates, the composure that he shows, the way he makes people around him."