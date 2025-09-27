Oregon Ducks Defeat Penn State After Double Overtime Interception
Under the lights of Beaver Stadium, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks faced their first true test of the season against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions. A rematch from the Ducks' 45-37 victory in last years' Big Ten Championship, the Ducks took down the Nittany Lions 30-24 in double overtime in the first White Out game in the history of Oregon Ducks' history.
The Ducks and Nittany Lions were fairly conservative in their first half, with both teams only sinking field goals in the second quarter. Once the third quarter started, Oregon awakened with an eight yard touchdown connection from quarterback Dante Moore to true freshman running back (and birthday boy) Dierre Hill Jr.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar began to step into his own in the fourth quarter, tying with the Ducks with two touchdown passes to wide receiver Devonte Ross.
However, Allar's strong arm is what did him in at the end, with the Penn State starter passing exterior right in the first drive for Penn State in double overtime straight into the arms of Oregon defensive back and Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman, calling the game for Oregon.
Though Oregon's defense had a few lapses in the second half, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher led the team with 12 total tackles and three solo tackles. Defensive lineman and USC transfer Bear Alexander picked up five total tackles and one tackle for loss, and linebacker Teitum Tuioti also recorded five total tackles with four solo tackles and even returned to the field after a rough looking injury in the second half.
Oregon's defense is what truly kept them in the game with Oregon's offense racking up yardage but unable to convert on third and fourth downs.
On the offense, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. came in clutch for late game and overtime plays as well as Hill Jr. who recorded 82 yards off 10 rushing attempts and 12 yards and a touchdown off two recieving targets.
Dante Moore continued to use his legs to get down the field, but also showed some hesitancy on converting. Moore had a 74% completion rating with 248 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.
Below are the highlights from throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
FINAL SCORE: OREGON 30, PENN STATE 24
2OT: Dillon Thieneman intercepts Drew Allar's pass to put the game to bed.
2OT: Oregon's two point conversion is intercepted by Penn State.
OREGON 30, PENN STATE 24
2OT OREGON SCORES: Gary Bryant Jr. catches a pass from Dante Moore for a 25 yard touchdown.
SECOND OVERTIME
OREGON 24, PENN STATE 24
OT OREGON SCORES: Jamari Johnson takes a shovel pass from Dante Moore for an Oregon touchdown. KICK IS GOOD.
OT: Dante Moore keeps it to get a first and goal.
OT: The Ducks offensive drive will be determined in a fourth an one... but Penn State is under review for targeting... the original call stands.
OREGON 17, PENN STATE 24
OT PENN STATE SCORES: Kaytron Allan runs it in for a 4 yard touchdown. Penn State leads in overtime. Kick is good.
Oregon wins the coin toss and differs to Penn State.
OVERTIME
Q4 00:00: Dante Moore throws away the ball to take the game to overtime.
Q4 00:04: Timeout Penn State.
Q4 note: Kenyon Sadiq leave the field limping.
OREGON 17, PENN STATE 17
Q4 00:30 PENN STATE SCORES: Drew Allar passes to Devonte Ross for a 7 yard Penn State touchdown. Kick is good.
Q4 01:47: Two minute timeout in effect.
Q4 02:37: Drew Allar gets the first down for Penn State.
Q4 02:43: Penn State calls a timeout as their face a fourth down conversion and 1 yard.
Q4 04:03: False Start on Penn State's center puts the ball 5 yards further for a second down.
Q4 05:36; Teitum Tuioti enters the game for a Penn State 4th down conversion. Penn State converts the first down.
Q4: Teitum Tuioti is down with an injury on the field. Injury timeout.
Q4: One play later, Oregon is forced to punt to Penn State.
Q4 08:00: Oregon gets a 15 yard penalty after Alex Harkey is called for Unsportmanlike Conduct.
OREGON 17, PENN STATE 10
Q4 10:30 PENN STATE TOUCHDOWN: Penn State scores their first of the night with a Drew Allar to Davante Ross 35 yard touchdown.
OREGON 17, PENN STATE 3
Q4 12:25 OREGON SCORES: Jordon Davison runs in an 8 yard touchdown for the Ducks. Kick is good.
Q4 12:29: Oregon calls a timeout.
Q4 12:31: Dante Moore takes a quarterback keeper for a gain of eight yards. Fourth and one in the endzone.
Q4: Dakorien Moore gets a 29 yard first down.
FORUTH QUARTER
Q3 01:36: Dierre Hill Jr. gets three first downs in one drive to advance the Ducks upfield.
OREGON 10, PENN STATE 3
Q3 03:16 OREGON SCORES: Dierre Hill Jr. catches a pass from Dante Moore for Oregon's first touchdown of the game. Kick is good.
Q3 03:26: Noah Whittington fumbles on a rushing play, however, the officials call back the play for a second down.
Q3 04:09: Kenyon Sadiq punches in a first down on a third down conversion for the Ducks with a 7 yard pass.
Q3 07:27: Dante Moore passes to Kenyon Sadiq for a 23 yard gain and first down.
Q3 08:40: False Start called on Kenyon Sadiq for a loss of 5 yards.
Q3 09:41: Teitum Tuioti reads the entire Penn State play to bring down Drew Allar on a quarterback keeper. Penn State punts to Oregon.
Q3 11:26: Teitum Tuioti sacks Drew Allar for a loss of 2 yards.
Q3 12:07: Drew Allar scrambles for eight yards for a first down. Brought down by Bryce Boettcher.
Q3 13:23: A first down from Kaytron Allen is under further review.
THIRD QUARTER
HALFTIME
Q2 00:28: Isaiah World called for a holding penalty against the Ducks. 10 yard penalty enforced.
Note: Oregon DB Daylen Austin holding up his right arm as two Oregon staff members help him leave the field before halftime...
Q2 01:18: Drew Allar throws three incompletions in a row to make the Penn State special teams come out to the field to punt back to the Ducks with 01:13 left on the clock.
Q2 01:26: Daylen Austin breaks up a pass from Drew Allar to draw an incompletion. Second down.
Q2 01:29: Nicholas Singleton called for a false start penalty, Penn state goes back 5 yards.
Q2: 01:40: Allar throws to Devonte Ross for a first down.
Q2 01:34: Oregon calls a timeout.
Q2 01:41: Bear Alexander gets a tackle for a loss of 2 yards against Nicholas Singleton.
Q2 02:00: Two minute time out in play.
OREGON 3, PENN STATE 3
Q2 03:47 OREGON SCORES: After a Dante Moore incompletion, Atticus Sappington kicks it 42 yards for a field goal to put Oregon on the board. The 10 play drive for the Ducks brought up 51 yards.
Q2 08:08: Dillon Thieneman hurries Drew Allar to bring up a fourth down. Penn State punts.
Q2 09:34: Matayo Uiagalelei gets a sack against Drew Allar for a loss of two yards.
Q2 09:40: Atticus Sappington 47 yard field goal attempt is no good. This is the first field goal Sappington has missed all season.
Q2 11:33: Malik Benson catches a pass from Dante Moore for a first down and 7 yards.
Q2 13:24: Dierre Hill Jr punches in the longest run of the game so far for the Ducks with 24 yards to punch in a first down.
OREGON 0, PENN STATE 3
Q2 13:29 PENN STATE SCORES: Ryan Barker sinks a 49-yard field goal to put the first numbers on the board.
Q2 13:30: Jerry Mixon gets himself a quarterback hurry, forcing the Nittany Lions to kick a field goal.
SECOND QUARTER
Q1 00:28: Matayo Uiagalelei isn't even set before the beginning of the play and still gets a loss of two yards with a tackle of Nicholas Singleton.
Q1 2:22: Penn State's right guard is on the ground. Injury time out.
Q1 03:30: Dante Moore scrambles and almost gets the first down but hesitates. Penn State gets a turnover on downs.
Q1 06:06: Dante Moore keeps it for a 4-yard rushing first down.
Q1 07:32: Dante Moore keeps it for a 2-yard rush and a first down.
Q1 09:25: Aylin Breeland breaks up a pass from Drew Allar. Penn State punts.
Q1 11:12: Jordon Davison gets the first down, however, a false start call on Jamari Johnson forces Oregon to punt to Penn State.
Q1 13:34: On 3rd and one yard, Jordon Davison gets the first down for the Ducks.
Penn State kicks. Touchback on the Penn State 25 yard line.
Penn State wins the toss and differs to Oregon.
FIRST QUARTER
Oregon Ducks Announce Team Captains
Starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, quarterback Dante Moore, defensive back Dillon Thieneman, and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti are all the Ducks' captains for the game.
Fan Turnout Is Looking Green
Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus talks about the Ducks turnout at Beaver Stadium ahead of kickoff.
Running Back Availability
Six running backs are working out pregame with Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes notably absent for the Ducks. Noah Whittington is currently apart of pregame workouts, and was also apart of pregame last week when listed as "questionable".
Dan Lanning Boo'd on Arrival
When Oregon coach Dan Lanning walked around field at Beaver Stadium before the game, Lanning was boo'd by Penn State fans.
Oregon Ducks Availability Report:
Out
- #3 Kyler Kasper
- #7 Evan Stewart
- #8 Trey McNutt
- #18 Dorian Brew
- #23 Brayden Platt
- #80 Dillon Gresham
- #88 Jack Ressler
Questionable
- #66 Bryce Boulton
Penn State Availability Report
Out
- #7 Kaden Sounders
- #11 Lyrick Samuel
- #16 Bekkem Kritza
- #18 Max Granville
- #19 Josiah Brown
- #30 Kari Jackson
- #42 Mason Robinson
- #58 Kaleb Artis
- #59 Brady O'Hara
- #61 Liam Horan
- #81 Donte Nastasi
- #84 Peter Gonzalez
- #95 Jordan Mayer
Questionable
- #74 J'ven Williams
Pregame Preview
Through four games, the Ducks have led each of their opponents by at least three touchdowns, primarily because of their depth at running back and success in the passing game with starting quarterback Dante Moore.
Against Oregon State, though the Beavers were able to contain the Ducks in the first quarter by controlling the clock and using defense to stifle the pass game, the Ducks pulled away starting in the second quarter to rack up points and keep the Beavers scoreless throughout the rest of the game.
Moore had a 68 percent completion rate, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Moore also used his legs multiple times against the Beavers, with 53 yards off seven attempts.
Speaking of legs, seven athletes beyond Moore recorded numbers in the rushing game for Oregon, including punter James Ferguson who rushed an onside kick in the second half, giving the Ducks several options to run the rock against the Nittany Lions.
Defensively, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher led the team in tackles with ten total and two solo. Linebacker Jerry Mixon continues to be a major threat on the Ducks' defense, picking up two pass breakups after picking up an interception for two consecutive weeks against Oklahoma State and Northwestern.
What can Oregon do to take down the undefeated Nittany Lions? The answer lies in limiting the two-headed rushing dragon of Kaytron Allan and Nicholas Singleton, both returners from last years' Big Ten title game. Oregon's secondary can also get some good breakups if Oregon's front seven on the defensive line pressure returning quarterback starter Drew Allar, who's been facing inconsistency issues in the pass game throughout Penn State's first three wins.
Offensively, the Ducks need to rely on their depth of talent and strong offensive line to keep pushing the ball forward on the ground while using Moore's chemistry intermittently with receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq's aggressive physicality to get to the endzone.
The Mummy Duck is Alive.... It's Alive!
For Oregon's first ever White Out against Penn State, the program released a uniform that leans into the spooky side of college football.
Modeled by tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the photos, the "Mummy Duck" features the white "Generation O" "Warp Speed" white jersey and black "Fly Era" pants.
Where it gets wild - Oregon's arm, leg, and head wraps all mimic glow in the dark mummy bandages. The gloves feature the same glow and the dark pattern with a "Mummy Duck" logo on the inside of the hands, matching Oregon's similar looking cleats released on Sunday.
The storytelling with these cleats is what sets Oregon apart in the uniform department. Starting off white, Oregon's "Mummy Duck" undergarments glow green in the dark, allowing Penn State's "white out" theme to be taken over by Oregon's green scheme.
Inconsistencies in Drew Allar's Passing Game
It's important to note that Allar, though reliable in regular contests, has a 5-7 record against ranked opponents with a touchdown to interception rating during those ranked games of 3 to 4.
Allar is known for his physicality and strong arm, with an ability to run the rock when pressured inside the pocket.
Opening up the season against the Nevada Wolfpack, Allar finished with an impressive 84.6% completion rating. Against FIU (57.6 percent) and Villanova (55.2 percent), Allar's consistency took a nose dive, with Allar's latest showing at home against Villanova producing his first interception of the season.
Teasing the White Out Environment
When speaking to the media in the week leading up to the game, Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to how tough of an environment the White Out creates.
"Tremendous challenge. Tremendous opportunity. Obviously, we need this place rockin'. We need to have a distinct home field advantage, we always do. I'm expecting this to be an environment like no one has ever seen," Franklin said.
"Urban Meyer always has, kind of, discussions and debates on what's the hardest place to play in college football," Franklin added. "I think he usually says between Penn State white out at night and LSU night games. So we want to make it clearly obvious to everybody what is the most challenging and difficult environment to play in in all of sports, let alone college football."
Ducks coach Dan Lanning responded to a question earlier in the week concerning the White Out at his own press conference.
"We played in good environments before they described it as it's a good one, right?" Lanning said. "And that's part of what makes college football fun, is it's, it's a real one to get to get to go play, and like, we've got a great atmosphere here. It's been an asset for us. I'm sure they're counting on it being an asset for them. But again, play the game, not the occasion."
Desmond Howard Only GameDay Host to Pick Ducks
With ESPN College GameDay covering their 33rd Oregon Ducks game in Happy Valley Saturday Morning, co-host Desmond Howard was the only panelist for the popular show to pick Oregon to win against the Nittany Lions, flashing black and silver Oregon gloves to show his choice.
“They’re gonna throw the kitchen sink at the Oregon Ducks, but the Oregon Ducks are in Happy Valley, and that means clear and present danger for the Nittany Lions. Quack, quack,” Howard said.
However, several College GameDay personalities had plenty of complimentary statements for Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq had his own long-form story during the program, diving deep into his Idaho roots and familial connections before Oregon's big game.
"I think tight end is one of the most - creates a mismatch that most other positions don't create," said co-host and former Alabama coach Nick Saban.
"If you think of the old days, the tight end used to be a guy that put his hand in the dirt, by the tackle, and that's what he played. Now he does that, now he's off the ball moving around playing like a fullback and then half the time he's a wide receiver. So, Kenyon Sadiq can do all those things really well and he can run after the catch. So he is a tremendous weapon for Oregon's offense," Saban continued.
"Let's talk about [Oregon offensive coordinator] Will Stein - does a creative job of trying to find ways to get the ball to skill players. Looks like a boot roll and everything to the right. Sadiq out slowly, a slow delay there, and look at all that space. They want to get their athletes some space. He's 255 pounds, 10 percent body fat, 41-inch vertical. They look to give him the football," Kirk Herbstreit said.
Oregon's History with Penn State
The Ducks and Nittany Lions have only played each other five times over their programs' histories. Penn State currently bests the Ducks with victories in 1960, 1963, and 1994.
The last time Oregon played Penn State at University Park (Penn State's home turf) in 1964, Oregon won 22-14.