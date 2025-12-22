Dan Lanning Reveals What Makes Texas Tech Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez Special

Ahead of the Oregon Ducks' matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media and revealed some of his thoughts on Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez finished fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy after leading Texas Tech with 117 total tackles and seven forced fumbles. Rodriguez's four interceptions were second on the Red Raiders, only behind defensive back Brice Pollock with five. One of the leaders of Texas Tech's climb to the top of college football, Rodriguez has become one of the season's biggest stars.

What Dan Lanning Said About Jacob Rodriguez

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Super instinctual, really aggressive. And it's not necessarily just aggressive with like them blitzing him. It's his ability to find ways to get to the ball, and then when he gets to the ball, he has the intention to get the ball out every snap. He takes shots at the ball consistently.”

“Obviously, in the Big 12 championship game, you see their other linebackers show up, making interceptions. They just play really well as a unit. And he's certainly a guy that brings that same juice for them. You see the whole defense play with that mindset, and I think he's where it starts.”

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

As a unit, Texas Tech's defense is one of the top in the country. The Red Raiders allow the third-fewest points per game (10.9) in the country, only behind Indiana and Ohio State. When it comes to turnovers, the Texas Tech defense has forced the most fumbles in the nation with 22, and the Red Raiders rank No. 10 nationally with 16 interceptions.

Rodriguez was even used on offense at times, rushing for two touchdowns in goal-line situations as Texas Tech launched his campaign for the Heisman Trophy.

"The ability to play with great instincts. He's a very instinctual player. I think that they do a great job closing zones and closing pictures for those guys in the back end, they attack the ball. Obviously, when you're up for the Heisman, there's a reason, right? And he's been that guy. He consistently attacks the ball. That's the one thing that really stands out on film is the way he runs the ball and the way he attacks the ball. When he's tackling people, he's not just trying to trying to tackle, he's trying not to ball loose," said Lanning.

Rodriguez seems like the heartbeat of the Red Raiders on that side of the ball, but Texas Tech relies on its depth from linebackers Ben Robert, David Bailey, John Curry as well as defensive backs Cole Wisniewski, Brendan Jordan, and Pollock. Not to mention, Texas Tech's defensive line is considered one of the best units in the country.

Bailey leads the team with 13.5 sacks, but 10 Red Raiders have at least one sack on the season.

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks offense, protecting the ball will be paramount. Against James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Moore threw two interceptions, but the Ducks' lead was big enough to give Oregon some cushion. Moore and the Ducks likely won't have that luxury in the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech.