Big Ten Coaches Address Dan Lanning's 'Risky Calls' And 'Talented' Dante Moore
Big Ten Conference coaches spoke anonymously about their rival programs, coaches, and players in a new 2025 college football preview published by Athlon Sports.
When asked about the Oregon Ducks, Big Ten coaches mentioned the amount of Oregon’s players lost to the 2025 NFL Draft on the defensive side of the ball, quarterback Dante Moore, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s gutsy play calls throughout the years, for better or for worse.
Last season, Lanning led Oregon to a 13-1 record while posting a perfect 12-0 record in the regular season for the second time in program history. Lanning led his Ducks side to maybe the greatest win in Autzen Stadium history, defeating the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes for Oregon's highest-ranked win ever in Autzen Stadium.
Lanning brought his first conference championship as a head coach back to Eugene, capping off an undefeated Big Ten season with a victory over Penn State at Lucas Oil Stadium back in December of 2024. Lanning has gone 35-6 in his time as the coach of Oregon.
There is certainly an argument to be made that Lanning is the best Big Ten coach without a national championship. In Athlon's report, one anonymous Big Ten coach spoke about Lanning not having the “big one” quite yet.
“The only thing missing for Lanning is the hardware. Up until the Rose Bowl, the big games he lost were situational decisions where you still respected his confidence for making risky calls. They’re in the mix to win it all,” the coach told Athlon.
Another anonymous coach spoke at length about Lanning’s abilities when it comes to recruiting. Lanning has proven to be consistently in the mix for the nation’s best athletes.
Moore is expected to be Oregon's starting quarterback in 2025 after Dillon Gabriel was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft to Cleveland Browns. Moore's Ducks teammates have raved about his big-arm ability and leadership skills.
“They’re pretty hyped on the quarterback [Dante Moore], who they’ve had in the system for a season already, which is a huge advantage. This isn’t modifying your book for a guy you get out of the portal; it’s a talented, developed player who already knows your system. I think that will show early on this season,” the coach told Athlon.
While the anonymous coach speaking on Lanning’s ability to recruit may not be wrong, this summer will show Ducks fans a lot when it comes to recruiting and using the transfer portal effectively. This is perhaps the biggest upheaval and undertaking of a rebuild that Lanning has faced in all his time with the Ducks.
Arguably Oregon's toughest game next season is a road trip in the middle of the schedule as the Ducks will fly east and battle with the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. Some anonymous coaches think Penn State could potentially win the Big Ten under coach James Franklin. One anonymous coach had this to say about Penn State's 2025 team.
“This is the best roster in Franklin’s time there, and they’re probably a favorite to win the league entering the season,” the coach told Athlon.