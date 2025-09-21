What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Ducks' Win Over Oregon State
EUGENE – The No. 6 Oregon Ducks remained undefeated with their fourth win of the season, this time taking down in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers.
Coach Dan Lanning addressed the media after the 41-7 rivalry game. He gave his thoughts on a messy first quarter, what the matchup meant to his players and how the Ducks turn their attention to a top 10 game against Penn State in week 5.
What Lanning Said
On Linebacker Bryce Boettcher’s Overall Impact:
“Bryce was hungry. He's passionate. He wanted to go out there. And there's some plays that he wants to have back to there's a couple missed that I know he wants to have,” Lanning said.
“But this game meant a lot to Bryce, probably as much as anybody on our team, just being here from Oregon, so proud that he's on our team, proud that we get to coach him, and proud of his performance.”
What The Game Meant To Dante Moore:
“I think every game means a little bit little bit to him. But I certainly think that, you know, this game is one that resonated since his time there at UCLA. And it wasn't his performance that, you know, he felt like was his best. And he went out there and operated really well today.”
The Message To The Team After The Second Drive:
“Do your job right. Really simple. Do your job right. And know what we came in saying that we were going to do. We can't, you know, allow teams to be able to move the ball like that to start, and we got to stay in rhythm offensively. We lost a little bit of that, but we get it back.”
How Important Moore’s Two-Minute Drive At The End Of The First Half Was:
"I think Dante's done what we've seen him do a lot this year, is take what's there. There's some moments that they had good coverage down the field. He was able to one with his legs. We scored last week in a two-minute drive right before half,” Lanning said.
“You know, doing it again, especially, it's really important. You know, coming out at half, you're not going to have the ball right. So, to be able to score right there with less than a minute left is huge,” he continued.
“Doesn't really give you a really give the opponent an opportunity to go score before half, and then for us to come out, then get a three-and-out, and then turn around, give it back to our offense again. I think that creates a real separation.”
How The Win Prepares Them Mentally For Penn State:
“Yeah, one game at a time, we had to focus on this game this week. I know that they have a bye this week, so they were able to focus on us, but our focus was on Oregon State. But that's why we gotta be able to flip the switch quick and move on and get ready for ready for Penn State.”
How They Can Put Together Four Complete Quarters:
“It's hard in football. It doesn't always go like that. So, you gotta go out there and prepare and practice like you want to look in the game, and there's gonna be some highs and lows,” Lanning said.
“There's gonna be some ups and downs, and start off a little bit slower and able to finish the way it's supposed to. But ultimately, you might not get those layups or those freebies, you know, later on in the season. So we gotta start fast.”
On Rewarding Wide Receiver Jeremiah McClellan’s Blocking:
“I mean, that's just an unbelievable job by J-Mac, and he's gonna get a lot more opportunities, right? That's the first touchdown of many for him in Autzen, and on our team, you never know where the ball is going to go, wide out. There's every pass play has multiple people can go to, and he took advantage of it when it's thrown his direction today, and did a really good job.”
How Effective Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore Was:
“What makes him good as he catches it, right? And you know, he's been a guy that can win in those one on ones. I think there's some opportunities that wishes he had back today, but ultimately, he's a tough guy to guard, and if you can beat you on the top, you'll win over the top. If you're even he's gonna be able to beat you.”
On Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds’ First Down:
“He was able to execute a look that we thought might be there and did an unbelievable job. You know, if it wasn't there, he had some options. Did a really good job pinning them inside the 10 there, which was huge, right to flip the field. So overall, I think he's executed really well.”