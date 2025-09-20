Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Previews Penn State Game After Oregon State Win
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks beat the Oregon State Beavers 41-7 in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, and the Ducks move to 4-0 with the win over their in-state rivals. After the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media, and he was asked how soon he will flip the switch mentally to prepare for the upcoming battle with No. 2 Penn State.
"Yeah, switch is already flipped," Lanning said.
What Dan Lanning Said About Penn State
After facing Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten Championship, Lanning is somewhat familiar with the Nittany Lions. Penn State coach James Franklin has been leading the program for over a decade, and Lanning spoke highly of the Nittany Lions coach.
"Yeah, they're really talented, schematically, as challenging as anybody we'll play as far as what they present on both sides of the ball," Lanning said. "They play relentless effort. They play well on special teams. You know, Coach Franklin's teams are always well coached. So it will be a real challenge for us, but one we're excited to attack."
Lanning was also asked if having an emotional rivalry game the week before facing Penn State would benefit his team at all:
"Yeah, one game at a time. We had to focus on this, this game this week. I know they have a bye this week, so they were able to focus on us, but our focus was on Oregon State. But that's why we've gotta be able to flip the switch quick and move on and get ready for Penn State," said Lanning.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Practice That 'Wasn't Up To Standard'
MORE: Isaiah World Reveals How He Went From No. 1 Transfer To Oregon Ducks Enforcer
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oregon State In Autzen Stadium
Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Recap
Oregon started off somewhat slow as the score was tied 7-7 to end the first quarter, but the Ducks eventually ran away with the game in the second half. The Beavers had success running the ball in the first half, but Oregon's defense shut down the Beavers for the rest of the game as Oregon State finished with 147 total yards of offense.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore impressed yet again, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns including 53 yards on the ground. According to the Big Ten Network broadcast, Moore became the first Oregon quarterback to throw for over 300 yards and rush for over 50 yards in the history of the rivalry with Oregon State.
Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher flew around the field, logging nine tackles in the first half alone, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander jumped on a fumble, improving Oregon's turnover margin to plus four on the season.
After the game, Lanning was interviewed by Big Ten Network's Brooke Fletcher, who asked the Oregon coach about Dante Moore's performance:
"Yeah, I thought he did some really good things. There’s gonna be some stuff that we can clean up. It’s dominant win. It’s important for our guys to go out there and execute. Thought we did some good things in all phases and a lot that we can clean up," Lanning said.