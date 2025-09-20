Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Previews Penn State Game After Oregon State Win

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks beat the Oregon State Beavers 41-7 on Saturday, taking care of business at home against their in-state rivals. After the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning previewed the Ducks' game against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks beat the Oregon State Beavers 41-7 in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, and the Ducks move to 4-0 with the win over their in-state rivals. After the win, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media, and he was asked how soon he will flip the switch mentally to prepare for the upcoming battle with No. 2 Penn State.

"Yeah, switch is already flipped," Lanning said.

What Dan Lanning Said About Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the field prior to the game against the Florida International
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

After facing Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten Championship, Lanning is somewhat familiar with the Nittany Lions. Penn State coach James Franklin has been leading the program for over a decade, and Lanning spoke highly of the Nittany Lions coach.

"Yeah, they're really talented, schematically, as challenging as anybody we'll play as far as what they present on both sides of the ball," Lanning said. "They play relentless effort. They play well on special teams. You know, Coach Franklin's teams are always well coached. So it will be a real challenge for us, but one we're excited to attack."

Lanning was also asked if having an emotional rivalry game the week before facing Penn State would benefit his team at all:

"Yeah, one game at a time. We had to focus on this, this game this week. I know they have a bye this week, so they were able to focus on us, but our focus was on Oregon State. But that's why we've gotta be able to flip the switch quick and move on and get ready for Penn State," said Lanning.

Oregon’s Dante Moore, right, scrambles ahead of Oregon State’s Jaheim Patterson during the second quarter.
Oregon’s Dante Moore, right, scrambles ahead of Oregon State’s Jaheim Patterson during the second quarter. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Recap

Oregon started off somewhat slow as the score was tied 7-7 to end the first quarter, but the Ducks eventually ran away with the game in the second half. The Beavers had success running the ball in the first half, but Oregon's defense shut down the Beavers for the rest of the game as Oregon State finished with 147 total yards of offense.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore impressed yet again, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns including 53 yards on the ground. According to the Big Ten Network broadcast, Moore became the first Oregon quarterback to throw for over 300 yards and rush for over 50 yards in the history of the rivalry with Oregon State.

Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher flew around the field, logging nine tackles in the first half alone, and defensive lineman Bear Alexander jumped on a fumble, improving Oregon's turnover margin to plus four on the season.

After the game, Lanning was interviewed by Big Ten Network's Brooke Fletcher, who asked the Oregon coach about Dante Moore's performance:

"Yeah, I thought he did some really good things. There’s gonna be some stuff that we can clean up. It’s dominant win. It’s important for our guys to go out there and execute. Thought we did some good things in all phases and a lot that we can clean up," Lanning said.

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

