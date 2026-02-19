Oregon Receives Major Recruiting Update From Five-Star Prospect

Even with college football in full offseason mode, the Oregon Ducks continue to make headlines on the 2027 recruiting trail.

Oregon has set official dates with many of the top recruits in the cycle, but the program's latest visit update should grab significant attention from Duck fans.

Oregon Sets Official Visit With Five-Star Recruit Ismael Camara

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara confirmed with a repost on X that he will be taking an official visit to Oregon later this summer during the weekend of June 19. A number of visitors will be in Eugene that weekend, including four-star cornerback Donte Wright Jr. and four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell.

A product of Gilmer (TX), Camara comes from a small town of about 5,000 people in east Texas but will now making the long trip up to Eugene to see what the Ducks have in store for him.

Despite this small-town prowess, Camara is the No. 5 overall player in the state and the No. 3 offensive lineman in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

This ranking is certainly impressive when considering that Camara is originally from France and is still relatively new to the game of football. Already displaying massive potential, it's intriguing to imagine what kind of player he could eventually become after a few more years of development.

According to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Camara has the ability to play on either the offensive or defensive line in college. Regardless of position, scouts clearly feel that he can eventually play at the next level as well.

"Viewed as a legitimate multi-positional prospect who transcends specific position labels," Brooks wrote. "Could play tackle, guard, or even D-lineman at the high-major level, and owns traits that suggest long-term pro potential, particularly as a tone-setting guard or massive tackle."

Oregon Battling Multiple Teams for Ismael Camara

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With how much talent Camara possesses, the Ducks are unsurprisingly not the only major program with sights set on him.

He's also received offers from teams like the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Ole Miss Rebels, Arizona State Sun Devils and Florida State Seminoles among many others,

Camara has already taken unofficial visits with Texas A&M, Tennessee and Texas Tech and will head to Austin, TX for an official visit with the Longhorns this summer on June 12.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If the Ducks can land Camara in the coming months, he would immediately become Oregon's top commit in the 2027 class.

Oregon has already secured commitments from players like four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett along with others like three-star offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder, three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and three-star running back CaDarius McMiller.

The list will certainly continue to grow as the Ducks and head coach Dan Lanning stay busy on the recruiting trail this offseason.

