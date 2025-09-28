Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning's Special Moment With Wife, Son, Athletic Director After Beating Penn State

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore let his emotions pour out after a thrilling double-overtime win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. After the game, Moore embraced Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein in an emotional moment.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks were understandably emotional after upsetting Penn State in the White Out in a double-overtime victory that catapults them into serious College Football Playoff National Championship conversations.

... The primetime 30-24 win silenced 111,015 Nittany Lions fans at Beaver Stadium and moves the Ducks to 5-0.

The Ducks released the pent-up feelings on the field after the game and Oregon Ducks on SI sprinted into the madness to capture the moments.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Shares Special Moment With Wife, Son and Athletic Director

After Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman leapt to snag the game-ending interception on Penn State’s first play of the second overtime period, Lanning and the Ducks sprinted onto the field to celebrate.

Lanning shook the hand of Penn State coach James Franklin in quick appreciation, turned around and let out a deep scream. He spoke with the broadcast team with tears in his eyes and then turned his attention to his family.

Lanning spotted his wife, Sauphia and son Titan and the three began to spring towards each other before embracing in a sweet moment.

Then, Lanning found Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, who hired Lanning in 2021 - Lanning's first-ever head coaching job. With huge smiles, Lanning and Mullens hugged and shook their heads in happy disbelief.

Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Lanning how he would describe the emotions he was feeling, after the game.

"I'm just really proud for our players that they got to experience that," said a teary Lanning. "They worked really hard. There's a ton of emotion in a game like that. You put your all, you work incredible hours. Our players worked so hard. So for them to be able to celebrate a moment like that.. For them to walk out of this with a 'W' is really big."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face th
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks Reach Major Milestones In Victory

Oregon's win over Penn State was momentous for many reasons. Here are some of the milestones the Ducks reached:

  • Extended the nation’s longest active regular-season winning streak to 23 games.
  • Ninth straight win on the road, improving to 15-2 on the road under Lanning.
  • First overtime road victory since defeating Arizona State 61-55 (3OT) on Oct. 29, 2015.
  • Improved to 40-6 all-time under Lanning (fourth season), the most wins ever by an Oregon head coach through 46 games.
  • Crowd of 111,015 is the largest Oregon has played in front of in program history, surpassing last year’s game at Michigan (110,576).
Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Duc
Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Six true freshmen have appeared in every game so far this season - running back Jordon Davison, receiver Dakorien Moore, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., defensive back Na’eem Offord, running back Dierre Hill Jr. and linebacker Nasir Wyatt.

"This is a huge growth moment for our entire team," Lanning said. "Because that crowd is probably worth seven points, and they really weren't tonight. I didn't feel that. The only time we beat ourselves is when we beat ourselves... But they handled this environment and it ended up not being a factor even though that's why you play college football - that environment was unbelievable."

Dante Moore Celebrates With Lanning, Will Stein

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was unfazed by the White Out, providing a calm and poised presence in the pocket that has turned the heads of the Heisman Trophy voters and NFL scouts. After the game, Moore shared a heartfelt moment with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and Lanning with long hugs and tears.

"Let's go baby! I love you, coach," Moore said.

"I think we have the best quarterback in college football," Lanning said after the game of Moore. "... That guy's composure, his poise, even the big play at the end there in the first overtime - we're about to throw a screen to the boundary and he has the wherewithal to not throw to the boundary and turn around, get it thrown back to the field and get a fourth-and-one."

The Ducks will enjoy a bye week and then face another ranked opponent in the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

