Dan Lanning's Special Moment With Wife, Son, Athletic Director After Beating Penn State
The Oregon Ducks were understandably emotional after upsetting Penn State in the White Out in a double-overtime victory that catapults them into serious College Football Playoff National Championship conversations.
... The primetime 30-24 win silenced 111,015 Nittany Lions fans at Beaver Stadium and moves the Ducks to 5-0.
The Ducks released the pent-up feelings on the field after the game and Oregon Ducks on SI sprinted into the madness to capture the moments.
Dan Lanning Shares Special Moment With Wife, Son and Athletic Director
After Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman leapt to snag the game-ending interception on Penn State’s first play of the second overtime period, Lanning and the Ducks sprinted onto the field to celebrate.
Lanning shook the hand of Penn State coach James Franklin in quick appreciation, turned around and let out a deep scream. He spoke with the broadcast team with tears in his eyes and then turned his attention to his family.
Lanning spotted his wife, Sauphia and son Titan and the three began to spring towards each other before embracing in a sweet moment.
Then, Lanning found Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, who hired Lanning in 2021 - Lanning's first-ever head coaching job. With huge smiles, Lanning and Mullens hugged and shook their heads in happy disbelief.
Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Lanning how he would describe the emotions he was feeling, after the game.
"I'm just really proud for our players that they got to experience that," said a teary Lanning. "They worked really hard. There's a ton of emotion in a game like that. You put your all, you work incredible hours. Our players worked so hard. So for them to be able to celebrate a moment like that.. For them to walk out of this with a 'W' is really big."
Ducks Reach Major Milestones In Victory
Oregon's win over Penn State was momentous for many reasons. Here are some of the milestones the Ducks reached:
- Extended the nation’s longest active regular-season winning streak to 23 games.
- Ninth straight win on the road, improving to 15-2 on the road under Lanning.
- First overtime road victory since defeating Arizona State 61-55 (3OT) on Oct. 29, 2015.
- Improved to 40-6 all-time under Lanning (fourth season), the most wins ever by an Oregon head coach through 46 games.
- Crowd of 111,015 is the largest Oregon has played in front of in program history, surpassing last year’s game at Michigan (110,576).
- Six true freshmen have appeared in every game so far this season - running back Jordon Davison, receiver Dakorien Moore, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., defensive back Na’eem Offord, running back Dierre Hill Jr. and linebacker Nasir Wyatt.
"This is a huge growth moment for our entire team," Lanning said. "Because that crowd is probably worth seven points, and they really weren't tonight. I didn't feel that. The only time we beat ourselves is when we beat ourselves... But they handled this environment and it ended up not being a factor even though that's why you play college football - that environment was unbelievable."
Dante Moore Celebrates With Lanning, Will Stein
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was unfazed by the White Out, providing a calm and poised presence in the pocket that has turned the heads of the Heisman Trophy voters and NFL scouts. After the game, Moore shared a heartfelt moment with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and Lanning with long hugs and tears.
"Let's go baby! I love you, coach," Moore said.
"I think we have the best quarterback in college football," Lanning said after the game of Moore. "... That guy's composure, his poise, even the big play at the end there in the first overtime - we're about to throw a screen to the boundary and he has the wherewithal to not throw to the boundary and turn around, get it thrown back to the field and get a fourth-and-one."
The Ducks will enjoy a bye week and then face another ranked opponent in the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.