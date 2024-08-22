Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Selling Six Dollar Beers, New Concessions
Beer, food and football. There is no better trio and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium are doing it right this season.
Autzen Stadium just unveiled all of their new concession items and the prices are more than reasonable. You can now enjoy six dollar beers at Burger Stands, the Club Room and the Moshofsky Center. You read that right, just six dollars. The beer will be coming from Hop Valley Brewing Company based in Eugene, Oregon.
Here is a list of all the new, diverse food and drink options as well as their locations:
Calzone - Club Room and Charter Box
Brisket - Section 35, Club Room and Charter Box
Souvenir Popcorn Bucket - All-American Stands
B1G Football Boat - Burger Stands, Chicken Stands and Nacho Nacho
Burger and Brew Special - Burger Stands and Club Room
Marionberry Turnover - Mighty Oregon Stands
Expanded Snacks and Nuts - all beer locations
Draft Beer Trailer - Mo Plaza
Zen Garden Expansion - north side of Autzen Stadium
Mo's Clam Chowder - Might Oregon Stands
Prince Pucklers Ice Cream - Club Room, Charter Box and Mighty Oregon Stands
New Smoker - Section 35
Eugene Vegan Hot Dog - All-American Stands
Chicken Bonz - Moshofsky Center
The Oregon faithful can have a mouth-watering meal while watching some even better Big Ten football without breaking the bank. The first opportunity to try out the new and improved concessions will come against Idaho on Aug. 31.
The Ducks are a first-year Big Ten team with a chance to compete for the conference championship right away. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has assembled an enviable roster full of top transfer, experienced veterans and exciting freshmen.
Oregon vs. Idaho will be the first chance to see transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a Duck uniform. In front of the entire team, earlier this summer, Gabriel promised his best version of himself, according to Oregon senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
“(Gabriel) said this recently this past week in front of the whole team; We're going to get the best version of him.” Bassa told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “(He said) I’m here to work now. I'm here to be the greatest. I'm here to help y'all. Y’all are going to get the best version of me.”
Gabriel is a duel-threat quarterback with wealth of starting experience. As starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners last season, the left-handed quarterback threw for 3,660 yards and 42 touchdowns (30 passing and 12 rushing).
Gabriel is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season, odds which are boosted by possibly Oregon’s best and deepest receiving corps ever, highlighted by Tez Johnson and transfer Evan Stewart.
... And now, Ducks fans can enjoy the show with some new and exciting concession items.
