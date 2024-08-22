Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Selling Six Dollar Beers, New Concessions

With a variety of new food and drink options across the board, Autzen Stadium is the place to be with the era of Big Ten football beginning for the Oregon Ducks.

Arden Cravalho

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot is lifted by fans during a time out in the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot is lifted by fans during a time out in the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Beer, food and football. There is no better trio and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium are doing it right this season.

Autzen Stadium just unveiled all of their new concession items and the prices are more than reasonable. You can now enjoy six dollar beers at Burger Stands, the Club Room and the Moshofsky Center. You read that right, just six dollars. The beer will be coming from Hop Valley Brewing Company based in Eugene, Oregon.

Fans prepare to tailgate before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Hawaii Warriors
Sep 16, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Fans prepare to tailgate before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Hawaii Warriors at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports / Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a list of all the new, diverse food and drink options as well as their locations:

Calzone - Club Room and Charter Box

Brisket - Section 35, Club Room and Charter Box

Souvenir Popcorn Bucket - All-American Stands

B1G Football Boat - Burger Stands, Chicken Stands and Nacho Nacho

Burger and Brew Special - Burger Stands and Club Room

Marionberry Turnover - Mighty Oregon Stands

Expanded Snacks and Nuts - all beer locations

Draft Beer Trailer - Mo Plaza

Zen Garden Expansion - north side of Autzen Stadium

Mo's Clam Chowder - Might Oregon Stands

Prince Pucklers Ice Cream - Club Room, Charter Box and Mighty Oregon Stands

New Smoker - Section 35

Eugene Vegan Hot Dog - All-American Stands

Chicken Bonz - Moshofsky Center

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel walks the field during practice with the Ducks
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel walks the field during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon faithful can have a mouth-watering meal while watching some even better Big Ten football without breaking the bank. The first opportunity to try out the new and improved concessions will come against Idaho on Aug. 31.

The Ducks are a first-year Big Ten team with a chance to compete for the conference championship right away. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has assembled an enviable roster full of top transfer, experienced veterans and exciting freshmen.

Oregon vs. Idaho will be the first chance to see transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a Duck uniform. In front of the entire team, earlier this summer, Gabriel promised his best version of himself, according to Oregon senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.

“(Gabriel) said this recently this past week in front of the whole team; We're going to get the best version of him.” Bassa told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “(He said) I’m here to work now. I'm here to be the greatest. I'm here to help y'all. Y’all are going to get the best version of me.”

Gabriel is a duel-threat quarterback with wealth of starting experience. As starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners last season, the left-handed quarterback threw for 3,660 yards and 42 touchdowns (30 passing and 12 rushing).  

Gabriel is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season, odds which are boosted by possibly Oregon’s best and deepest receiving corps ever, highlighted by Tez Johnson and transfer Evan Stewart.

... And now, Ducks fans can enjoy the show with some new and exciting concession items.

