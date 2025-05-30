Analyst Predicts Dan Lanning As Next 'Young Coach' To Win National Championship
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is entering his fourth season as the coach in Eugene. The Ducks have improved in each season under Lanning. They went 10-3 in 2022, 12-2 in 2023, and 13-1 in 2024. The now 39-year-old Lanning is one of the biggest up and coming young coaches in the country.
College football analyst David Pollack was talking on his show See Ball Get Ball about Lanning and the young coaches in college football. Pollack thinks that Lanning will be the first one of the current “young coaches” in the sport to win a national championship.
David Pollack On Dan Lanning: "He Is The Next One To Win A Title"
Before David Pollack became a college football analyst, he played four seasons at linebacker for the University of Georgia from 2001 through 2004. Following his old school, Pollack had an eye on Lanning when Lanning was an assistant under Georgia coach Kirby Smart from 2018 through 2021.
“I remember Dan being a young coach at Georgia,” Pollack said. “Watching him grow his family and then take the Oregon job. He’s on the list and he, to me, is by far the next one to win a title.”
Pollack is adamant that Lanning be the first coach of this new generation to win a national title. Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman almost took that crown this past season, but his Irish came up just short in the National Championship game to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“He’s the next one in his 30’s,” Pollack said of Lanning. “To me, that stood out to win a title.”
Dan Lanning, Oregon Eyeing First National Championship In Program History
It looked like for much a last season that it was going to be the year for Oregon to win their first football national title in program history. In their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference, Oregon went undefeated in the regular season with a mark of 12-0. They entered the College Playoff with a 13-0 record and as the No. 1 team in the country after winning the Big Ten championship over Penn State.
Their national title hopes came to an abrupt end in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite Oregon beating Ohio State in the regular season, the Buckeyes dominated the Ducks in the playoff by a final score of 41-21.
Oregon is tied for the fourth best odds to win the national championship next season with the Penn State Nittany Lions at +800. The three teams with better odds are defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes at +600, Texas Longhorns at +650, and Georgia Bulldogs at +700.
The Ducks kick off their 2025 season at home against the Montana State Bobcats on August 30.
