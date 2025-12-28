Dante Moore Addresses Changes To Oregon Ducks' Playoff Preparation

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are set to play in the College Football quarterfinals for the second year in a row, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore talked about how the team’s preparation is different from a year ago and how Dan Lanning is preparing the team to play in different conditions.

“Coach Lanning has done a great job finding the best way for us to have the best schedule to prepare. Of course, playing JMU early kind of felt way better than last year, than having a long period of a break. Kind of feels like we're in rhythm. Overall, we've been pushing ourselves in our practice. Of course, the days are pretty different, especially if you're not playing on Saturday. We’re playing in the middle of the week. But overall, coach Lanning is doing a great job making sure he's pushing us, and we're getting ready to fly to Miami.”

What Dante Moore Said

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore greets Duck fans at the Moshofsky Sports Center before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What It’s Been Like to Play Behind This Offensive Line:

“I just got to give the credit all to coach Terry, man. Coach Terry is making sure that when it comes to the meeting rooms, protection-wise, technique-wise, the way he's just dispersed to the O-line is just something that they're learning. And of course, they all have the talent to do those things, but I feel like just mentally, they've been getting so much better day by day, just seeing different pressures, communicating.”

“Poncho, of course, being a third-year guy, just knowing different looks. But yeah, as a quarterback, gotta love the offensive line. Of course, this week, they're good with rushing the quarterback, but I feel like at practice when you have Matayo (Uiagalelei) and Teitum (Tuioti) and everybody going good-on-good, I mean, that's the best reps you can get every day.”

“So, Isaiah World and (Emmanuel Pregnon) and Harkey and Dave and Poncho, just everybody's pushing each other's tail. As a quarterback, I feel I have 100 percent confidence and comfort in the pocket with them, so I'm blessed to have him as my O-linemen.”

How He Goes About Distributing the Ball:

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“It was something that's been going on all my life, man. I mean, playing Little League, playing high school, I've always had great receivers, great tight ends, players that were on my team, and I know how it is. Sometimes, when one receiver gets all the catches, the next couple of days at practice can be very emotional and sad, and some receivers are getting in their feelings.”

“And as a quarterback, I've been through it 1000 times. And I kind of feel like with here, there was just so much talent. You never won a defensive coordinator to look at his offense and be like, ‘Okay, he throws this guy, let’s double him.’ So if you double him, I don't have many options.”

“I feel like with me dispersing the ball to other receivers, all the tight ends, it makes it hard for defenses to understand, like, you have to guard all the receivers and tight ends out there, not just game playing one or two receivers. But yeah, I just know how it is, especially being a quarterback. Receivers can get in their emotions, that's how receivers are, but we have so much talent here that I just love giving the ball to everybody and to make plays.”

How a Disruptive Defense Impacts How He Goes About Getting the Ball Out:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“I've been doing this since when I first got here. We have the best D-linemen in the country. We have the best rushers. We have the best linebackers. So, I feel like at practice every day, it's the best look I'm gonna get. I practice when I have great rushers, that's helping me do a lot of pocket movement, linebackers that are giving me good, disguised looks, a lot of pressures, kind of like I've been doing it for a long time.”

“Of course, Texas Tech has a great front seven. They've been working their tails off and making great plays. I got to give them the credit. But at practice, I've been doing it for a while now, so it's gonna feel pretty good that you practice how you play. We've been pushing ourselves when it comes to O-line, when it comes to myself, but we're ready, we're excited, and it's gonna be a great team to play against.”

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update From Practice Highlights One Major Absence

MORE: Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator Shares Blunt Assessment of Dante Moore

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Preparation During a Weird Week:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“When I woke up this morning, I didn't even know it was Sunday. We thought it all was Wednesday. Yesterday, we thought it was a Tuesday. I'm driving here, and the freeways are clear. I'm like, where's everybody at? And I check, it's the weekend. So, kind of feel like coach Lanning has done a great job making sure we're treating us like it's actually the beginning of the week, and it's been going great this whole week, like this whole year.”

“There's been some little bit of changes, if we had to play a Friday game or things like that. Coach Lanning has done a great job fixing our schedules and make sure that mentally, we're getting ready like we're preparing for a normal Saturday game. So, this whole week, we've been pushing ourselves. Of course, we're ready to go down to Miami and get a couple practices down there and adjust to that weather, and we're excited.”

Adjusting Their Body Clocks:

“We're human at the end of the day. Of course, only a little, a little bit of a difference, different heat, things like that. Coach Lanning has been doing a great job pushing the heat and the temperature inside the Mo. It's really been hot and exhausting in there, and we've been just pushing ourselves.”

“When it comes to the time change, I mean, we practice at 9 a.m., so it's kind of just like how it is a practice. Of course, it's gonna be a little different, but that’s the time we practice. That's the time we get ready to push the fields in the morning. We feel a little normal, but we're human at the day, so might be a little bit of a difference.”