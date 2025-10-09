Ducks Digest

Dante Moore's Latest Off-Field Move Will Inspire Oregon Ducks Fans

Charlie Viehl

Oregon football quarterback Dante Moore poses with Men Wear Pink of Lane County ambassador James Conners and rally speaker April Brown during a breast cancer awareness rally at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. / Miranda Cyr/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has led his team to an undefeated start on the field, and he's making quite the impact off of the gridiron as well. Moore participated in the second annual Power of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk that centered around Autzen Stadium, and the Ducks quarterback spoke about his connection to breast cancer to the crowd of roughly 500 people.

Moore's mother, Jera Moore, was diagnosed with breast cancer the spring before Moore's freshman season at UCLA. Dante revealed that Jera is cancer free in July 2024 during an interview with Lookout Eugene-Springfield's Tyson Alger.

Oregon football quarterback Dante Moore poses with Men Wear Pink of Lane County ambassador James Conners and rally speaker April Brown during a breast cancer awareness rally at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. / Miranda Cyr/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GoDucks.com editor-in-chief Rob Moseley interviewed Moore in October of 2024 on the Mighty Oregon Podcast, and Moore opened up on his reaction to the news of his mom's cancer diagnosis.

Dante Moore's Connection

"My mom, she usually texts with her voice. So like, when I was reading the message, it was a long paragraph, and then she sent another message and she was like, 'I have cncer.' And it said cancer, like she spelt it wrong, and I was just praying like she didn't mean what she meant to say," Moore to Moseley.

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I remember I dropped my phone. Looking down, I dropped my phone, and tears started rushing down my face. Of course, as a kid, I was 17 still, your mother is the one who brought you into this world, and of course you don't want to lose your mother, you don't want to lose anyone in your family. . . . I'm a 'mama's boy.' I love her to death," Moore continued.

Oregon's Role in the Fight Against Cancer

The Oregon Ducks are no strangers to advocating for funding and research towards the fight against cancer, and Moore's participation in the Power of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk is the latest action taken.

In the week before Oregon's top-10 matchup with then-No. 3 Penn State, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and members of the program wore shirts that said "Give Cancer Hell." Lanning narrated a public service announcement in connection with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, and the message was relayed during the Oregon vs. Penn State national broadcast.

Nike co-founder and Oregon alumni Phil Knight and his wife Penny recently donated $2 billion to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute with the goal of advancing cancer care. The donation by the Knights is the largest ever to an academic health center in the United States.

Oregon Ducks Release Cancer 'Heroes' Uniforms Designed By Dan Lanning's Family / oregon football twitter/x

"Cancer is the biggest fight in the history of the world. We will win. it will be hard, we're built for it. We care. Every breath, of every second, of every day," Dan Lanning reads in the public service announcement. "GIVE CANCER HELL."

Lanning's wife, Sauphia Lanning, completed treatment for osteosarcoma in 2017, and she helped design special "Heroes" uniforms debuted by Oregon in the 2024 season, showing support for everyone who has battled cancer as well as health care professionals helping with the fight.

CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

